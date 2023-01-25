Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios

Minecraft Snapshot 23W04A features a new armor customization system, allowing players to design their gear from the Smithing Table. With this debut, you’ll be able to define the color of your trim using Iron, Netherite, Redstone, and many more. So, if you want to try out this latest technique, we’ll show you how to get Smithing Templates in Minecraft.

Where to Find Smithing Templates in Minecraft

Currently, the only way to test out the newest features of Minecraft Snapshot 23W04A is by playing the Java Edition and installing it via the Minecraft Launcher. From there, players can get the Smithing Templates by opening chests in various domains or picking them up from fallen Elder Guardians. Each area includes a specific type of this material, producing a distinct color for your armor.

For an overall layout of each Smithing Template location, here’s a breakdown of where to find each one:

Armor Trim Smithing Templates Location Sentry Armor Trim Pillager Outpost Dune Armor Trim Desert Pyramid Coast Armor Trim Shipwreck Wild Armor Trim Jungle Temple Tide Armor Trim Ocean Monument Ward Armor Trim Ancient City Vex Armor Trim Woodland Mansion Rib Armor Trim Nether Fortress Snout Armor Trim Bastion Remnant Eye Armor Trim Stronghold Spire Armor Trim End City Netherite Upgrade Bastion Remnant and Treasure Room Bastion Remnant

Unlike other items, the Tide Armor Trim can be obtained after you defeat an Elder Guardian at an Ocean Monument. Furthermore, not all areas will feature the Smithing Templates in chests since they are rare in Minecraft, and a few have a lower spawn rate than others.

Players can duplicate this material with the Crafting Table using seven diamonds, one block of the template material, and one Smithing Template of their choice. You can also easily acquire the armor trim in Creative mode and find it under the Ingredients section.

Although there isn’t an official launch date for all consoles, you can expect a full release sometime in 2023. For now, players can still explore the Wild Update that previously made its debut in the game, showcasing unique creatures and vast biomes.

So there you have it, this is how to get Smithing Templates in Minecraft. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below.

