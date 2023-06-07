How to Find Cherry Blossom Biome in Minecraft

Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

Minecraft’s Trails and Tales update introduces the latest biome, featuring a vibrantly pink layout with a unique wood set. But, as you play through the game, you may have difficulty finding this new location due to the randomized schematics. Fortunately, we’re here to help by showing you how to find the Cherry Blossom biome in Minecraft.

Where to Find Cherry Grove in Minecraft

To find a Cherry Blossom biome in Minecraft, you can do one of the following methods:

Explore the world.

Use a seed.

Enter the Cherry Grove command.

Select the ‘Cherry Grove’ Template.

For a faster approach, you can input a seed when creating a new world in Minecraft. Reddit user KindlingPyre was able to locate one of them with the seed: ‘6447622547687464’ and the coordinates: ‘269, 127, 691.’ It’s a fairly extensive biome that will provide you with more than enough Cherry Blossom resources, including wood, sapling, and leaves.

Another method you can use is the command ‘locate biome cherry_grove’ to provide you with coordinates to the nearest location. Players can teleport themselves to this area, but they must enable the cheats function in order to do so.

Lastly, players can select a Cherry Grove Template when creating a new world, which will be in the Advanced settings. All you need to do is scroll down to the biome to enable it, and the seed will instantly take you there.

That does it for our guide on how to find the Cherry Blossom biome in Minecraft. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including where to find camels.

