Where to Find Camels in Minecraft
Ships of the desert.
Mojang Studios’ hugely popular sandbox create ’em up is continually receiving new content even to this day. With all the exciting, new additions arriving in the game, some folks out there may be wondering where to find Camels in Minecraft. With that in mind, then, here’s everything you need to know. Let’s do it!
How to Find Camels in Minecraft
Following the 1.20 Trials and Trails update, players will be able to find Camels in the center of Desert Villages. Interestingly, the humped mammal will only spawn in Desert Villages, meaning that you won’t find them anywhere else just wandering around like other animals in the game.
For those wanting to ride a Camel, simply press the LT button while next to one to ride it. Interestingly, Camels can actually carry up to two players at the same time.
What Food Do Camels Eat?
If you want to feed a Camel in Minecraft, you’ll have to feed it some Cactus. Doing so will help you breed them, though you’ll need two of the humped fellas to be in close proximity to one another.
As a result, we’d suggest building a makeshift pen to house them both, which will stop them from wandering away. Finally, be careful when trying to gather Cactus, as you may get hurt by their spiky skin.
What Do Camels Drop When They Die?
For all you morbid folks out there, you may be curious as to what a Camel drops when it dies. Well, in short, it’ll drop 1 – 3 Experience Orbs and 1 – 4 pieces of Leather. If the humped primate was equipped with a Saddle, then it’ll drop one upon its demise, too.
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on where to find Camels in Minecraft. For more, here are ten fun things to do in the game when you’re bored, along with our picks for the best seeds. Otherwise, why not take a peek at our related coverage down below.
About the author
- How to Make a Chiseled Bookshelf in Minecraft
- When Will Minecraft 1.20 Come Out?
- Top 15 Best Seeds in Minecraft 1.19 (May 2023)
- Minecraft: How to Make Splash Potion of Weakness & What It Does
- How to Make Stone Bricks in Minecraft