Top 15 Best Seeds in Minecraft 1.19 (May 2023)

Minecraft seeds are handy tools that can spawn players to a specific location, whether it be a hidden diamond area or a new place to call home. So, if you want to try something new, we’ll show you the top 15 best seeds for Minecraft 1.19. We’ll also update this guide monthly to provide you with the latest content and ensure that it works for the current version of the game.

An Expansive Layout of Mooshroom Islands

Seed: 3810617223743230930

Coordinates: -1026, 68, -549

Mooshroom lovers can rejoice with this Minecraft seed from Reddit user Breverence, as it features four islands filled with these adorable creatures and their mushroom-based fauna. It’s also the perfect place to set up a home due to its low monster spawn rate, allowing you to construct a base with ease. Even more so, there’s plenty of room to build a sizeable layout thanks to its surrounding landscape.

Cherry Blossom Biome

Seed: -6384763642905229396

Those who have Minecraft Snapshot or Beta versions can get a sneak peek into the upcoming Cherry Blossom biome, showcasing vibrantly pink wood and plant crafting recipes. You can find one of these locations by entering the seed from Reddit user Jereaux, which includes a Sakura forest inside a massive crater. Furthermore, this biome attracts animals, like bees and pigs, so you can capture them to build your own farm.

Desert Pyramid With Village

Seed: -2142629609327882890

Coordinates: -254, 70, 247

If you want to test out the Archeology features in Minecraft Snapshot or Beta, you can enter this seed to search for the new block, Suspicious Sand. Players can use the Brush tool to uncover unique treasures, from diamonds to Pottery Shards. Then, you can head over to the nearby village to combine the ancient artifacts, producing decorative pots.

Five Cherry Blossom Groves

Seed: 140384724882864290

Coordinates: -2644, 12454

The latest Minecraft Preview and Snapshot feature a gargantuan Cherry Blossom grove, with a total of five biomes spread out at spawn. Reddit user sarcazmghost was the first player to find this vibrantly pink destination, showcasing the natural habitat of various creatures. You can also open a chest at a nearby Ruined Portal and dig up minerals in the seed’s multiple caves.

Elevated Island

Seed: -8064232370401033812

Reddit user Fragrant_Result_186 came across this elevated island that is excellent for the ultimate survivalist players. While in this area, you can set up a base up high and gather resources by going into caves. But, if you need to gather other materials, there are multiple biomes around this destination, including a village at 656, 62, 230 and an ocean ruin with a chest at 307, 62, 323.

A Lush Mountain

Seed: -3287822446893397

Coordinates: -257, 116, 115

The mountain seed from TikTok user manpixelmc features a stunning landscape that combines two biomes: Snowy Tundra and caves. Once inside, players can explore a lush cave with illuminated Glow Berries and colorful Spore Blossoms. Then, you can travel a bit further to come across a Deep Dark biome and acquire Sculk blocks, such as Sensors, Catalyst, and Shriekers.

Diamonds Galore

Seed: 2023

Coordinates: 1637, -59, 1939

Diamonds are one of the most sought-after resources in Minecraft due to their rare spawn rate and tough durability. Players can use these minerals to craft Enchanting Tables, armor, and powerful tools that are strong enough to break Obsidian.

That said, you can check out this seed from Reddit user redbean0121, featuring a hefty amount of this diamond ore. Once players plug in the coordinates, they’ll be taken to this location, where they can begin the mining process immediately.

An Enclosed Mountain Village

Seed: -1541124385142397106

Coordinates: 105, 96, 330

Those looking for a secluded area in the mountains should definitely check out this seed for Minecraft 1.19. In this region, you can live in a large village and harvest some ingredients from the garden, including wheat and beetroot. Players will also be protected from monsters thanks to the surrounding mountainous terrain, but be sure to place some torches to avoid enemy spawns in darker areas.

Since there are so many trees in this Minecraft seed, you’ll never run out of wood, which can be used to expand the village build further. In addition, players can find a massive cave close by and dig up some much-need resources, like iron, coal, and many more.

The Massive Ancient City

Seed: 76517363

Coordinates: 985, -36, -957

The Ancient City was first introduced in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update, showcasing a new area within the Deep Dark biome. These locations can be difficult to find, but this Minecraft seed from Reddit user bioeris makes the procedure easier by spawning players near an enormous fortress. While exploring this destination, you can open chests to claim resources or boost your stats by taking down monsters at the zombie spawner.

Village Utopia

Seed: -4442460253584482481

Village 1 Coordinates: 806, 71, 749

Village 2 Coordinates: 1194, 108, 729

Village 3 Coordinates: 796, 86, 272

This Minecraft seed features three villages in close proximity, where players can set up their home base on top of an enormous mountain. With so many settlements, you’ll be able to assign various jobs to different characters and possibly create your own city. The first two villages are fairly close to each other, including valuable farming resources and minerals from nearby caves. Then, you can travel to the third settlement in the Snowy Tundra and stay warm in the comfy cabins.

A Boundless Mangrove Swamp

Seed: 249386829365641221

Like Ancient Cities, the Mangrove Swamp biome can be relatively challenging to locate because of the randomized map mechanics of Minecraft. Nonetheless, when players discover these places, they can be much smaller in size compared to other biomes of the game. So, to help with this occurrence, you can use this seed to spawn directly into an enormous swamp filled with Mangrove trees, frogs, and mud.

Mangrove Swamps are also the perfect area for individuals who prefer secret bases, in which you can utilize the trees and vines to cover your home.

The Ultimate Mineshaft

Seed: 867677604900324654

Reddit user Cynix747 found this extensive Mineshaft 1.19 seed with a ridiculously long pathway packed with treasures, including Enchanted Apples, iron ore, and lapis lazuli. When players enter the tunnels, they can spend hours exploring the intricate layout of this structure while simultaneously collecting resources from various locations. Moreover, if you run into some monsters, you can use the open space of this Mineshaft to strike them down efficiently.

A Forest Woodland Mansion With a View

Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios

Coordinates: 168, 100, 120

For more experienced players, you can try out this Woodland Mansion seed to obtain valuable treasures and defeat hordes of mobs. Players will also encounter several entrapped Allays, which are adorable creatures that will collect and deliver items. However, beginners to the game should prep for battle before entering this building because there will undoubtedly be a large number of Pillagers and monsters throughout this base.

After you clear the area, you can take over this establishment for your new home with a breathtaking view of the sea and the forest.

Spruce Village Island

Seed: -8359609476695110720

When you want to get away from it all, you can use this seed from GamerNerdGuy to spawn into a remote spruce village island. In this peninsula, players can trade with residents, harvest pumpkins, and smelt ores with the Blast Furnace. Furthermore, this destination is well-protected by the surrounding body of water and the Iron Golem that patrols the island.

The Mega Badlands

Seed: 5885969244466

This monumental Badlands Minecraft seed from TikTok user deekoboy encompasses many natural resources, including terracotta, red sand, and cacti. You can utilize terracotta to create unique designs since these types of blocks have a variety of colored patterns. For example, Cyan Glazed Terracotta displays the outline of a Creeper face, while Magenta Glazed Terracotta showcases a distinct arrow symbol.

That does it for our picks of the top 15 best seeds for Minecraft 1.19. If you want to see more outstanding landscapes in the game, you can check out our guides on the best Xbox 1.19 seeds. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Minecraft content.

