All Armor Trim Crafting Recipes in Minecraft
Travel each biome in style.
The Minecraft world has expanded with every update, from the Caves and Cliffs to the Wild Update. So, now that Trails and Tales is finally here, players can experience a new mechanic with the Smithing Table’s armor customization. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Armor Trim crafting recipes in Minecraft.
How to Make All Armor Trim Crafting Recipes in Minecraft
There are 16 Armor Trim crafting recipes that players can choose from, as well as a new Netherite Upgrade material to boost your gear. The most essential ingredient you’ll need is the Smithing Template, which can be found in various locations throughout the map. In addition, players can choose a color for their outfit by using one of the following ingots and crystals:
- Iron
- Copper
- Gold
- Lapis
- Emerald
- Diamond
- Netherite
- Redstone
- Amethyst
- Quartz
If you want to know the crafting recipes and designs for each Armor Trim in Minecraft, here’s a breakdown of each set:
Sentry Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Pillager Outpost)
- Armor
- Ingots/Crystals
Dune Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Desert Pyramid)
- Armor
- Ingots/Crystals
Coast Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Shipwreck)
- Armor
- Ingots/Crystals
Wild Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Jungle Temple)
- Armor
- Ingots/Crystals
Tide Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Ocean Monument)
- Armor
- Ingots/Crystals
Ward Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Ancient City)
- Armor
- Ingots/Crystals
Vex Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Woodland Mansion)
- Armor
- Ingots/Crystals
Rib Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Nether Fortress)
- Armor
- Ingots/Crystals
Snout Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Bastion Remnant)
- Armor
- Ingots/Crystals
Eye Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (End City)
- Armor
- Ingots/Crystals
Spire Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (End City)
- Armor
- Ingots/Crystals
Wayfinder Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Trail Ruins)
- Armor
- Ingots/Crystals
Raiser Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Trail Ruins)
- Armor
- Ingots/Crystals
Shaper Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Trail Ruins)
- Armor
- Ingots/Crystals
Host Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Trail Ruins)
- Armor
- Ingots/Crystals
Silence Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Ancient City)
- Armor
- Ingots/Crystals
Netherite Upgrade Crafting Recipe
- Smithing Template (Bastion Remnant)
- Armor
- Ingots/Crystals
Like the previous version, Netherite gear can solely be enhanced with Diamond armor. However, you will now need the Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template from the Bastion Remnant for this recipe, which has a high spawn rate at the Treasure Room. You also can’t use Leather armor for any Armor Trim crafting recipe, but you’ll be able to utilize everything else.
That does it for our guide on all Armor Trim crafting recipes in Minecraft. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to make Bamboo Mosaic Blocks.
