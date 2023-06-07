Connect with us

All Armor Trim Crafting Recipes in Minecraft

Armor Trims
Image Source: Mojang Studios
Travel each biome in style.
The Minecraft world has expanded with every update, from the Caves and Cliffs to the Wild Update. So, now that Trails and Tales is finally here, players can experience a new mechanic with the Smithing Table’s armor customization. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Armor Trim crafting recipes in Minecraft.

How to Make All Armor Trim Crafting Recipes in Minecraft

There are 16 Armor Trim crafting recipes that players can choose from, as well as a new Netherite Upgrade material to boost your gear. The most essential ingredient you’ll need is the Smithing Template, which can be found in various locations throughout the map. In addition, players can choose a color for their outfit by using one of the following ingots and crystals:

  • Iron
  • Copper
  • Gold
  • Lapis
  • Emerald
  • Diamond
  • Netherite
  • Redstone
  • Amethyst
  • Quartz

If you want to know the crafting recipes and designs for each Armor Trim in Minecraft, here’s a breakdown of each set:

Sentry Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Sentry Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios
  • Smithing Template (Pillager Outpost)
  • Armor
  • Ingots/Crystals

Dune Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Dune Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios
  • Smithing Template (Desert Pyramid)
  • Armor
  • Ingots/Crystals

Coast Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Coast Armor Trim
Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios
  • Smithing Template (Shipwreck)
  • Armor
  • Ingots/Crystals

Wild Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Wild Armor Trim
Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios
  • Smithing Template (Jungle Temple)
  • Armor
  • Ingots/Crystals

Tide Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Tide Armor Trim
Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios
  • Smithing Template (Ocean Monument)
  • Armor
  • Ingots/Crystals

Ward Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Tide Armor Trim
Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios
  • Smithing Template (Ancient City)
  • Armor
  • Ingots/Crystals

Vex Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Vex Armor Trim
Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios
  • Smithing Template (Woodland Mansion)
  • Armor
  • Ingots/Crystals

Rib Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Rib Armor Trim
Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios
  • Smithing Template (Nether Fortress)
  • Armor
  • Ingots/Crystals

Snout Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Snout Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios
  • Smithing Template (Bastion Remnant)
  • Armor
  • Ingots/Crystals

Eye Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Eye Armor Trim
Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios
  • Smithing Template (End City)
  • Armor
  • Ingots/Crystals

Spire Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Spire Armor Trim
Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios
  • Smithing Template (End City)
  • Armor
  • Ingots/Crystals

Wayfinder Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Minecraft's Wayfinder Armor Trim
Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios
  • Smithing Template (Trail Ruins)
  • Armor
  • Ingots/Crystals

Raiser Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Minecraft's Raiser Armor Trim
Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite
  • Smithing Template (Trail Ruins)
  • Armor
  • Ingots/Crystals

Shaper Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Minecraft's Shaper Armor Trim
Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite
  • Smithing Template (Trail Ruins)
  • Armor
  • Ingots/Crystals

Host Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Minecraft's Host Armor Trim
Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite
  • Smithing Template (Trail Ruins)
  • Armor
  • Ingots/Crystals

Silence Armor Trim Crafting Recipe

Silence Armor Trim Crafting Recipe
Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios
  • Smithing Template (Ancient City)
  • Armor
  • Ingots/Crystals

Netherite Upgrade Crafting Recipe

Netherite Upgrade
Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios
  • Smithing Template (Bastion Remnant)
  • Armor
  • Ingots/Crystals

Like the previous version, Netherite gear can solely be enhanced with Diamond armor. However, you will now need the Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template from the Bastion Remnant for this recipe, which has a high spawn rate at the Treasure Room. You also can’t use Leather armor for any Armor Trim crafting recipe, but you’ll be able to utilize everything else.

That does it for our guide on all Armor Trim crafting recipes in Minecraft. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to make Bamboo Mosaic Blocks.

