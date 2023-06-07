Image Source: Screenshot via Mojang Studios

Minecraft Trails and Tales update features a new armor customization system, allowing players to design their gear from the Smithing Table. With this debut, you’ll be able to define the color of your trim using Iron, Netherite, Redstone, and many more. So, if you want to try out this latest technique, we’ll show you how to get Smithing Templates in Minecraft.

Where to Find Smithing Templates in Minecraft

Players can get Smithing Templates by opening chests in various domains, picking them up from fallen Elder Guardians, and brushing Suspicious Sands. Each area includes a specific type of this material, producing a distinct color for your armor.

For an overview of all 17 Smithing Template locations, here’s a breakdown of where to find each one:

Armor Trim Smithing Templates Location Sentry Armor Trim Pillager Outpost Dune Armor Trim Desert Pyramid Coast Armor Trim Shipwreck Wild Armor Trim Jungle Temple Wayfinder Armor Trim Trail Ruins Tide Armor Trim Ocean Monument Ward Armor Trim Ancient City Vex Armor Trim Woodland Mansion Rib Armor Trim Nether Fortress Snout Armor Trim Bastion Remnant Eye Armor Trim Stronghold Silence Armor Trim Ancient City Shaper Armor Trim Trail Ruins Host Armor Trim Trail Ruins Spire Armor Trim End City Raiser Armor Trim Trail Ruins Netherite Upgrade Bastion Remnant and Treasure Room Bastion Remnant

Unlike other items, the Tide Armor Trim can be obtained after you defeat an Elder Guardian at an Ocean Monument. The Shaper, Host, Raiser, and Wayfinder can also be found in Suspicious Sand through the new Archeology feature. But, keep in mind that not all areas will include the Smithing Templates in chests since they have a low spawn rate in Minecraft.

Players can duplicate this material with the Crafting Table using seven diamonds, one block of the template material, and one Smithing Template of their choice. If you aren’t sure which template material to use, you can associate it with its location. For example, you can utilize Netherrack for the Netherite Upgrade. You can also easily acquire the Armor Trim in Creative mode and find it under the Ingredients section.

So there you have it, this is how to get Smithing Templates in Minecraft. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including where to find the Cherry Blossom biome.

