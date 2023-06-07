How to Make Bamboo Mosaic Blocks in Minecraft

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The Trails and Tails update to Minecraft brings with it plenty of new ways to utilize bamboo, which is incredibly useful given how easy it is to farm. Mojang added plenty of different ways to decorate with the resource, one of which is making mosaics with much less difficulty than in real life. Here’s how to make a bamboo mosaic block in Minecraft.

Minecraft Bamboo Mosaic Block Crafting Recipe

Screenshot by Twinfinite

To make the bamboo mosaic blocks, all you need is two bamboo slabs, which you can get from taking three bamboo planks and placing them horizontally across the crafting grid. Take two of the bamboo slabs and place one above the other in the crafting grid to get a bamboo mosaic block. The blocks are similar in pattern to the regular bamboo blocks, but they have an extra crosshatched pattern that visually sets them apart.

You can use the bamboo mosaic blocks in the same ways that you can use most other decorative block in Minecraft. You use use three of them to make slabs of mosaic bamboo as opposed to regular bamboo slabs, and you can use six of them to make stairs. Just be aware that bamboo is still wood, so don’t use it too close to any open flames unless you want it to burn.

These blocks can be used to further expand the decorations and theming of your house, although you aren’t likely to find much bamboo amongst the new Cherry Blossoms. For more Minecraft guides and features, check out some of the other links below.

About the author

Nick Rivera Nick Rivera graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2021 studying Digital Media and started as a Freelance Writer with Twinfinite in early 2023. Nick plays anything from Halo to Stardew Valley to Peggle, but is a sucker for a magnetic story. More Stories by Nick Rivera

Related Posts