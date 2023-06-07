How to Make a Brush for Archaeology in Minecraft
The Trails and Tales update’s archaeological feature exhibits a brand new side of Minecraft through its ancient materials. You’ll take on the role of a true excavator, using a handy tool to uncover items from the Suspicious blocks. In this guide, we’ll show you how to craft a brush in Minecraft to help you on your archaeology-themed journey.
How to Craft a Brush in Minecraft
Minecraft’s brush crafting recipe requires the following materials:
- Feather
- Copper Ingot
- Stick
To obtain Copper Ingots, you can smelt Raw Copper in a furnace, which can be found in numerous caves. Players can also acquire the material through the Silk Touch enchantment without melting it.
If you are an animal lover, you may be saddened to hear that feathers will primarily drop after you kill a chicken or parrot; we all have to make sacrifices sometimes. Alternatively, you may be lucky enough to get it from a chest in a shipwreck.
Lastly, players can make sticks with various wooden planks or pick them up from the ground when chopping trees. With all three materials, you can place them on the Crafting Table and collect your new tool.
How to Use Brush in Minecraft
You can use the brush on the new Suspicious Sand and Gravel blocks to uncover Pottery Shards or other materials. For instance, PC users can right-click near these blocks, while PlayStation players must hold down the ‘L2’ button.
While brushing the materials, you’ll notice a valuable item at the center of it, rewarding you for your efforts.
Keep in mind that the Suspicious items are completely randomized, so it may take some time to uncover rare materials, like Pottery Shards.
That does it for our guide on how to craft a brush in Minecraft. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including where to find camels.
