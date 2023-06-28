Image Source: Mojang Studios

Of all the many fun things you can do in Minecraft, digging downward and exploring the depths below to try and find those precious diamonds is one of the most satisfying, right? Not only are diamonds super enjoyable trying to track down, but they’re also incredibly useful to craft the best gear in the game. As a result, some of you may be wondering what level do diamonds spawn in Minecraft. Here’s everything you need to know about finding those shiny blue gems.

What Do I Need to Mine Diamonds in Minecraft?

First things first, you’ll need an iron pickaxe before you set off on your adventure as you can only mine diamonds with an iron pickaxe or better (gold, diamond, or netherite works, too).

In addition, some torches, food, and weapons will also help you survive on your quest.

Best Level for Diamonds in Minecraft 1.20

The worlds of Minecraft are split up into layers and each layer has a number to signify its level. Though it can vary from world to world, sea level in the game is usually around layer 64, for example. Specifically, diamonds only spawn on layer 15 and below.

The further you go down, though, the more likely you’ll find those precious blue gems. Specifically, between layers -50 and -64, which are the deepest parts of the world, is where your chances of finding diamonds is the best. So, head to these layers as they are the best level for diamonds in Minecraft.

That said, do bear in mind that diamonds are extremely rare so be patient as it may take some time before you get your mitts on those much sought-after minerals.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped clue you in on the best level for diamonds in Minecraft. For more, here are ten fun things to do in the game when you’re bored. Otherwise, feel free to check out the relevant links below. And if there’s anything you’re not sure about, do reach out in the comments below and we’ll try our best to lend a hand.

