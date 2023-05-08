When Will Minecraft 1.20 Come Out?
Saddle up for the new update!
Version 1.20 first received its official name, Trails and Tales, during the latest Minecraft Monthly segments, showcasing its newest features to the game. Since then, players have been able to test upcoming content through Java Snapshot and Bedrock Preview, where they can participate in a random voting system. So, if you are waiting for the next update, we’ll show you when Minecraft 1.20 will come out, along with a few expected features.
Minecraft Trails & Tales Release Date
Currently, there is no confirmed release date for Minecraft 1.20, but we could anticipate a launch sometime in June, based on past versions. Although there hasn’t been a recent announcement regarding this update, a previous post from Mojang Studios has indicated that it will release after they have implemented changes from the early-access version of the Trails and Tales update.
You can still test out Minecraft 1.20 in the beta version, including content like the Sniffer, Cherry Blossom biomes, and Archeology. Keep in mind that these features are subject to change once the official release debuts, so it may differ from the Snapshot and Preview. You can also comment on any concerns or desires about Trails and Tales on the Minecraft Feedback page, in which you’ll find a recent post about the new challenge of Trail Ruins.
The primary focus of Minecraft 1.20 is meant to broaden the storytelling the franchise is known for with the ancient debris you can discover. You can also anticipate a new armor trim customization, camel transportation, and craftable objects with bamboo.
For now, you can stay tuned on Minecraft 1.20’s release date once more information arrives. But if you want to prepare for its launch, we’ll show you how to find Cherry Blossom biomes. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more Minecraft content.
- How to Make Stone Bricks in Minecraft
- PSA: Minecraft Mojang Account Holders Need to Switch to Microsoft Before Migration Ends
- How to Fix ‘Authentication Servers Are Down’ Error in Minecraft
- How to Install and Use the Essential Mod for Minecraft
- How to Make a Boat in Minecraft