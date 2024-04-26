How to Level Up Fast in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a fantastic RPG, which means to maintain your effectiveness in battle you’ll need to level up. Here are some of the best places we’ve found to grind EXP, in our Eiyuden Chronicle leveling guide.

Recommended Videos

Best Places To Level Up in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes

Cassandra is an invaluable support character for power leveling and is among the best to have in your party full stop. You recruit Cassandra automatically when you unlock the headquarters. When added to your party, you’re able to switch your party members at any save point.

You can identify spots with high-level enemies in an area since the path forward will be guarded. Speaking to the guards will have them mention a powerful enemy has been spotted. The Dappled Forest and Bounty Hill will be the first of these spots. If you’re brave, you can actually get just behind these guards. Running around them will occasionally spawn high-level enemies. Be sure to save beforehand, in case you find yourself out of your league. Later on, these areas will become available to explore. At this point, you’ll be able to put up more of a fight. Once you’ve leveled up your current party, head to a save point and swap your heroes around.

Great Forest – South, between the Treefolk Village and Euchrisse, faces no such restrictions. In particular, the last screen of the area before the world map regularly spawns deadly enemies such as the Rabbit Hero and Rabbit Archwitch. A few battles will help you level up quickly.

Image Source: 505 Games via Twinfinite

Next, the Seaside Cavern near Hishahn is a large area that spawns high-value enemies such as the Sea Slater and Shell Octopus. One enemy set-up has a number of both, which is particularly lucrative.

Once you reach Impershi’arc, you’ll meet Quinn, a recruitable Hero. Speak to her once you reach level 37 and she’ll ask you to join her on a quest to the Den of the Dunes. This area is filled with enemies such as Scorpion Assassins and Scavengers.

Extra Tips for Leveling Up Fast

One method to level up is risky but can be more than worth it. Rather than each member of your party earning a flat amount of EXP, it’s shared equally among your party, except those who are unconscious. If you’re confident, completing a battle with one (or more) incapacitated heroes will grant more experience to the survivors. Just be sure your KO’d characters won’t miss the experience, or that you’re prepared to repeat the process to give them the chance to catch up.

You can also recruit Stadler in Impershi’arc by defeating him in a mock battle. Recruiting him unlocks the ability to create the Drill Grounds in your headquarters. This facility will let your non-active party members passively gain experience, reducing the grind significantly.

Want more out of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes? Here’s how you can recruit every optional hero in the game, and here’s how you can get the most out of the card game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more