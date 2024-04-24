Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Card Game Guide – Tips & Best Combos

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is filled with minigames, including a card game. Once you unlock it, you’ll be able to face any of your companions, with more unlocked as you go. Here’s how to dominate the competition in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes’ card game with our tips.

Unlocking the Card Game in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

To unlock the card game, you’ll need to find Glen in Arenside. This can be done once the Euchirisse Arc has begun. You’ll get a brief explanation of the basics, then you’ll need to face him in a match. Once you’ve won, you’ll be able to invite him to join your headquarters. Once that’s done, you’ll need to build a card shop.

From there, you can speak to him to initiate a game with any heroes you’ve met: these don’t necessarily need to be in your party or HQ, as both Seign and Hildi are available to face long before they join forces with Nowa officially.

The Basics

Both you and your opponent have a deck of 36 cards, separated into four colors (red, green, blue, and yellow) and numbered from 1-9. The field is separated into three mini-fields, each of which has space for three cards. You and your opponent will take turns to place your cards down.

Image Source: 505 Games

Each card has a different power stat, ranging from 1 to 9. The sum of each player’s cards in a certain field will appear above it. Your goal is to have a higher number to win that field. Additionally, different card combos will grant you a bonus, some of which need you to meet specific criteria.

There are three forms of points available. Area Points, designated by the crowns in the center of each field; Field Points, which can be added (or removed) by cards, and Victory Points, which are the sum of the winning player’s Area and Field Points. Each Field has either one, two, or three crowns denoting the number of Area Points available, so it’s worth focusing on getting a decent combo in the three-crown zone if possible.

Card Game Best Combos

Much like poker, there are different arrangements of cards that offer bonuses.

Three consecutive numbers in one zone will give you a Straight bonus, granting you two additional power points and one extra FP.

bonus, granting you two additional power points and one extra FP. Three cards of the same color will grant you a Flush bonus. Again, this will net you two power points and one FP.

bonus. Again, this will net you two power points and one FP. Having three cards with the same number will net you a Same Kind bonus. This grants you three additional points to your overall power and two additional FP.

bonus. This grants you three additional points to your overall power and two additional FP. For a Royal Flush you’ll need three consecutive cards with the same number. This will grant you five additional power points and three extra FP.

The words Reach will appear on the screen when you or your opponent have almost completed a combo.

Image Source: 505 Games

Card Power

While you’ll originally have generic cards, you can purchase additional packs in the card shop in your headquarters. These cards feature your heroes, and each has additional powers such as boosting their power based on criteria, granting additional FP, or gaining an instant power boost. These can incentivize you to use lower power cards, as using them in the right combination can see their powers increase significantly, or else grant a significant buff to others.

You can also earn cards by battling your opponents, so it’s worth completing as many matches as possible.

A few common abilities include boosts to a card’s power if each card in a field has a different color or if each has an odd or even number. For example, several cards with a power level of 1 will get a boost all the way up to 10 if each has a different color. Getting three such cards in one field will give you 33 points in total, as opposed to a scant 11 if you completed the field with a level 9 card with a matching color.

If you’re interested in the card game, it’s worth filling your deck with as many of these hero cards as possible: It’s a significant investment, but there’s really no reason to have any generic cards in your hand.

Unlocking Shixeen

To unlock Shixeen, the spear-wielding horned giantess, you’ll need to collect a total of 120 different cards. This can be done as soon as you’ve upgraded the card shop and earned the ability to buy extra packs, but you’ll still likely need to play the card game to push you over 120 cards. You’ll start with 36 already, so you’ll need to collect at least 84 new ones.

Once you’ve done this, Shixeen will appear in the card shop. Speak to her to initiate a match, and you’ll be able to recruit her if you win.

