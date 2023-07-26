Best Weapons in Remnant 2, Ranked

Nothing is more important to success in Remnant 2 than picking the best weapon and the best one for you. Determining the best weapons can be difficult with the game’s randomized nature. In our playthroughs, we have prioritized finding weapons to show you what we consider the best, with a ranking of each type.

Best Long Guns

4. Widowmaker

This weapon is also great but should be swapped for the Sagittarius whenever it is found. The scope is a wonderful addition, but unless you are in co-op, the risk of getting swarmed is too much to use it. The Widowmaker shines when using rings that offer bonuses for reloading, as it is a single-fire weapon, and each shot results in a reload for the next. This synergy is why Hunters will be drawn to this weapon, and it is definitely worth it.

3. XMG57 “Bonesaw”

Though not as terrific as the Chicago Typewriter, the XMG57 can be bought from the gun merchant in Ward 13 whenever. It’s a good starter weapon for Gunslingers until they can get their hands on the better version. The 150-round magazine size is great, but the gun’s overheating mechanic will likely stop you from draining it all in one go. Everyone using this gun must track down the Constant Variable ring, as it increases damage up to 20% based on overheat value.

2. Sagittarius

Perhaps the most unique weapon in a category populated by guns, the Sagittarius is still a fantastic choice. The raw base damage (even without upgrading it) will probably appeal mostly to Hunters, as it plays into their skill layout excellently. The draw speed and fire rate are excellent, and a bonus is even applied if you draw it back fully before release. To top it off, the exclusive Starfall mod gives you an excellent attack against stationary bosses.

1. Chicago Typewriter

The Chicago Typewriter is, without a doubt, the best fully automatic long gun that Remnant 2 has to offer. The 80-round magazine size and excellent fire rate provide a versatile gun for any boss fight. Gunslingers will benefit most with this weapon as their skills improve the reload speed and recoil, making its initial shots still hit. While it’s not unique to this gun, its accuracy improving through sustained fire only helps cement this gun as the best choice.

Best Handguns

4. MP60-R

The MP60-R is a great early weapon you can get the first time you return to Ward 13. It is one of the only handguns that is fully automatic. This works for it in terms of doing a lot of smaller damage with its great fire rate, but it quickly dies off. It’s a decent weapon but needs more upgrades than you can immediately give it. On top of that, you just about have to be a Gunslinger with recoil reduction buffs.

3. Bolt Driver

It might look like an ordinary handgun, but the Bolt Driver is actually a charge-based three-shot burst weapon. When it comes to recoil, this handgun is a work of art. There’s no crosshair bloom, so it will stick to an enemy and provide pinpoint accuracy on all the hits you dish out. The only downside to this weapon is that the charge aspect makes it a little tough to deal with more than one enemy at a time.

2. Cube Gun

Ammo can be extremely hard to conserve in Remnant 2, and there will be times you are shooting more than the enemies drop, so you’re constantly running low. That’s where the Cube Gun comes in clutch. This handgun features infinite ammo, so you never have to worry about it not being useful. The way it works is that you get five shots that will return to the gun if they hit a surface/enemy or reach the end of their possible range. This weapon does have an overheat component, but that can be treated like the XMG57 and compensated with the same ring.

1. Rupture Cannon

Almost no other handgun beats this shotgun pistol regarding raw damage. At the same upgrade level, it tops out over the Western Classic, one of the other big damage dealers. The biggest drawback to this handgun is the damage falloff range. Bullets will certainly still make a flying enemy a little distance off, but you won’t be hitting enough to put much of a dent in it. While it has a similar usage to the Double Barrel, that gun has a worse falloff range and only gets two shots per reload.

Best Melee Weapons

4. Steel Katana

The Steel Katana might be a starter melee weapon, but it is still surprisingly strong. The attack speed is where the weapon shines. Pair it with the Steadfast mutator that keeps charged melee attacks from being interrupted, and you have the recipe for a solid melee-build addition. Its starter weapon status serves to mean you can enjoy this one very early.

3. Ornate Blade

Regarding weakspot damage, the Ornate Blade is only rivaled by the Steel Katana above. However, it beats it out (barely) with its chance at critical hits, so it earns a spot above it. The stagger modifier is also better. It does lack a mod, but with the right mutator, it can still be a terrific weapon to use in a tight spot. It might not earn the same recognition as the below melee weapons, but if you happen to complete the Fae Council side storyline, it’s worth using.

2. Godsplitter

As a boss weapon, the Godsplitter has a decent mod. If you’re playing as Challenger, this is the weapon you should use throughout most of the game. The simple fact that you can do weakspot hits to any part of an enemy with a melee weapon makes this one of the best in the game. The only downside is that the base damage is definitely lower than many other melee weapons to compensate for its great mod.

1. Dreamcatcher

This heavy staff is among the few non-boss weapons with a mod. It might not be the quickest for attack speed, but the fact that the mod will apply slow offsets this greatly. At its base damage, it is still stronger than every other melee weapon above. Plus, it deserves credit for being a melee weapon with the added utility purpose of unlocking the Invader archetype.

This list of best weapons will change and expand as we uncover more secrets, but it is already a great selection. Check out our links below for more helpful Remnant 2 puzzle guides and best-of lists.