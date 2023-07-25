How to Find Guilty Fae Council Member in Losomn in Remnant 2

One of the side storylines in Remnant 2 features you serving as an investigation for a fae council that wants to find the traitor among them. This puzzle has some random aspects but follows the same steps every time. If you are wanting to get the answer right, this is what you must do to find the guilty fae council member.

How to Find the Traitor on the Fae Council

This Remant 2 side quest starts in the Council Chamber area in Losomn. The council will be ahead from the checkpoint and up the stairs. Inside will be three members, Savan, Oniril, and Nyele. They will task you with finding the traitor but won’t point you in the right direction to figure it out.

Acquire the Assassin’s Dagger

Instead, you’ll have to journey through this area to reach the teleport gate that will take you to the Council Tribunal. A quick journey through this area will take you to the mirror side of the Council Chamber, and you can see the council through the floor.

You’ll need to replace the tablets so that the colors match those seen through the floor.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

This will open the big doors in the back that lead to the dead king in the throne room.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Make your way up to the dead king and climb the right side of it before jumping to the ledge behind it. From here, you can jump back to the throne’s top platform.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

At the neck of the king will be the Assassn’s Dagger quest item.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

If you inspect it in your inventory and rotate it to see the bottom of the grip, you will notice a symbol from one of the tablets you had to place to open the door. This signifies which council member it belongs to, so you know who to accuse.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Accusing the Council Member

Return to the Council and interact with them. When you can choose your dialogue, say, “I am prepared to make an accusation.”

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

From here, it will let you pick who to accuse, so be sure to pick the name next to the symbol on the dagger. For us, it was Nyele.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

The Council won’t be totally cool with your direct accusation and will want proof. Pick “[Give dagger] I found this embedded in the One True King’s Body.”

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

The council will execute the traitor, and you will be awarded the Ornate Blade melee weapon.

What Happens if You Accuse the Wrong Fae Council Member?

It is unclear when you can make the accusation, but we obtained the dagger before returning. In the dialogue, we accused one not on the knife and didn’t give any proof.

This led to a fight against all three of them, but there wasn’t any boss health bar, so they just felt like three tough enemies. With all three vanquished, we were given the Fae Protector Signet ring.

Regardless of how you end it, that is how to get through the Fae Council storyline. Check out our links below for more Remnant 2 guides to help you through storylines and puzzles.