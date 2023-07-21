What Is the Losomn Hospital Safe Combination in Remnant 2? Code Revealed

Remnant 2 sprinkles secrets all around every map and planet. Some of these require being in the right place, but other times you might stumble upon a locked door or safe and then must hunt down the key/combination. Those willing to explore every corner will find what they are after. For instance, you can potentially find a safe in the doctor’s office if your world/campaign instance includes the creepy Losomn Hospital area.

Losomn Hospital Combination

In our experience, the Remnant 2 puzzle solutions have proven to be static and not subject to the game’s randomization. We can’t guarantee that’s the case this time, but we will include how to find it out for yourself because the steps will likely be the same.

For us, the code was 2971. Opening it will get you the Double Barrel handgun.

There’s also a chance for Losomn to be your starting world, so you could possibly earn this right as early access starts.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

How to Find Out the Losomn Hospital Safe Combination

A door with a patient mumbling behind it will be in the basement, in the far end corner.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

You’ve likely heard them as their voice carries practically all throughout the building. When you approach and interact with the door, they will talk to you and claim the nurses locked them up, and they are actually the head doctor. They were trying to get a grasp on their sanity by carving the appearance of what haunts them, but the nurses took these carvings and scattered them.

As you can tell, your task is now to collect the three missing Stone-carved Dolls. They will all have a telltale red beam coming off them, but their locations are likely entirely randomized.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Fortunately, the hospital isn’t a big building, and they should be relatively easy to find. Make sure you also check outside, just in case.

With all three collected, return to the doctor’s door and hand over the dolls through dialogue choices. In response, the doctor will noticeably cheer up and begin singing a song, the lyrics of which give the combination.

For us, the song was:

“Two shiny copper teeth removed from // nine discarded combs, and // seven yellowed leaves excised from // one forgotten tome.” And it played on an almost endless loop, so it is impossible to miss or forget.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

You can now use the brand-new handgun the hospital safe gave you against all other frightening enemies around the building. If you find it isn’t doing exactly what you want, you could always go try to get the Sorrow handgun on Yaesha. For more Remnant 2 guides to help you make the most out of exploration, check out our links below.