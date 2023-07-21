Remnant 2 Early Access Times, Explained

Gunfire Games’ otherworldly co-op shooter is inching its way closer to release, almost four years after its original 2019 outing. If you’re ready and willing, however, you may be looking to jump into the Souls-like shoot ’em up early. If so, then you’re probably curious about Remnant 2’s Early Access times. Down below, we’ll explain all. Let’s go!

How Do I Get Remnant 2 Early Access?

First things first, you’ll only be eligible for the game’s three days of Early Access if you purchase the Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition. This is available on all platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Image Source: Twinfinite via PlayStation Store

For those who pick up the Standard or Deluxe editions, you unfortunately won’t be eligible for the game’s Early Access period.

When Does Remnant 2’s Early Access Start?

Remnant 2’s Early Access period kicks off on July 21 or July 22, depending on where you are based in the world. Here’s a breakdown of the different timezones:

PT: July 21 at 4 PM

July 21 at 4 PM ET: July 21 at 7 PM

July 21 at 7 PM GMT: July 21 at 11 PM

July 21 at 11 PM CET: July 22 at 1 AM

July 22 at 1 AM AEST: July 22 at 9 AM

What Else Comes With the Ultimate Edition?

In addition to the base game and the three days of Early Access, you’ll also net a DLC bundle, which comprises of three pieces of additional content that will launch in the future, as well as three Remnant armor sets, including the Elder armor set, Radiant armor set and Void armor set.

Furthermore, you’ll also get a Survival Pack, which includes two Mudtooth Elixirs (XP), five Bloodroots, three Ammo boxes, as well as 1,000 Scrap and Iron. Finally, if you pre-order the game, you’ll also be treated to a Gunslinger Archetype, which is something you’d usually have to grind for to unlock.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on Remnant 2’s Early Access times. For more, here’s an explainer detailing whether there is splitscreen multiplayer in the game. Or, if you’d prefer, feel free to take a gander at our further coverage down below.