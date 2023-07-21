Does Remnant 2 Have Splitscreen Multiplayer? Answered

There’s no ifs or buts about it, the best way to experience Remnant 2 is in co-op multiplayer. Gunning down the enemies that inhabits its various worlds with the help of your friends not only makes the challenging experience that little bit easier, it’s just a bit more fun when you’re goofing around with pals. That’s probably got you wondering whether or not you can play Remnant 2 in splitscreen multiplayer.

Can You Play Remnant 2 in Split Screen Local Co-Op?

No, Remnant 2 does not support splitscreen multiplayer. This is confirmed over on the game’s official Steam page where it’s noted that the game only supports single-player and online co-op. The three player co-op multiplayer experience can only be played via an online connection with each member of your party playing on their own TV and PC/ console.

While this may come as disappointing news to some players, it is somewhat understandable. Splitscreen multiplayer is actually quite demanding, as the console or system must render the game’s world multiple times — and manage multiple inputs from players — simultaneously. That requires a lot of technical horsepower. Especially when the game is running at a 4K resolution and a high framerate.

Not to mention, playing Remnant 2 in splitscreen just wouldn’t do the game’s world justice, in my opinion. The varied visual styles of each world you explore really stand out on a full screen, and having all the creepy details crammed into a segment of one display would do the visuals a disservice. Ultimately, though, that’s a trade-off players understandably would want to have the option of making for themselves. Alas, it’s not available here.

