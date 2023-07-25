How to Unlock Invader Archetype in Remnant 2

While you get the choice at the start of Remnant 2, you can pick your character archetype, but those aren’t the only options. As you progress, there are certain conditions you can unlock to get other secret archetypes that entirely change how you play the game. These special conditions are typically unusual and can’t usually be done accidentally. For instance, the invader archetype takes several steps you might not expect.

How to Get Invader Archetype

To even be eligible to unlock the Invader, you must be on Root Earth, the final world. Preferably, you should be right before the boss arena or have already beaten the final boss. However, that’s just to ensure you can reach the necessary areas. The path to the archetype doesn’t start there.

In your campaign/adventure mode through Losomn, you must have access to the Morrow Sanitorium in Morrow Parish. If you do, follow our guides for the Morrow Parish safe and the Nightweaver Stone Doll. The latter guide will get you the Dreamweaver melee weapon.

From the first Corrupted Harbor checkpoint, go down the stairs in front of you and follow that path to the industrial area where you fought an enemy swarm behind a fog gate.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Go through the bottom-level doorway and out to this wide area.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

The weird pod thing in the middle will give the Escalation Protocol amulet. Now you need to swing the Dreamcatcher in front of it for a small animation, and it will give you the Walker’s Dream consumable.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Slot it into your Quick Use bar, but be prepared before you use it, as it will teleport you to a different location for a fight. Upon using it, you’ll be taken to Twilight Vale for a fight against the Bane miniboss.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Upon killing the Bane, it will drop the Wooden Shiv material.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

You’ll need to take this material to Wallace in Ward 13 and exchange it and the usual 10 Lumenite Crystals and 1,000 Scrap for the Serrated Root Blade.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

This item then unlocks the Invader Archetype.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

The best part of unlocking new archetypes is that they become part of the available archetype choices when you make a new character at the start of the game.

With the Invader archetype unlocked, it’s time to get to leveling it up so you can keep its Untouchable trait permanently. Check out our links below for more Remnant 2 archetype guides and otherwise helpful pieces.