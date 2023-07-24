Guides

How to Get & Use Nightweaver Stone Doll in Remnant 2

Going to have to fight off some creepy nurses to get this.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

A big focus in Remnant 2 is finding quest items. Most of the time, these are simply keys, but they are also (often) seemingly random items needed to progress side storylines. It usually means a fair bit of talking to NPCs and backtracking to find them. In the case of the Nightweaver Stone Doll, you might be closer to it than you think.

How to Get the Nightweaver Stone Doll

All of this takes place in Morrow Parish, in the same sanatorium where you can find the doctor’s safe. After you have gone through that Remnant 2 guide to get the safe code, you can find the Prison Cell Key after climbing through a window on the third floor.

Prison Cell Key
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

You’ll have to hold onto it until you have beaten the Nightweaver world boss and then return to the doctor’s door in the basement.

Doctor Door
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Interact with the door and choose the [Unlock the Door] option.

Unlock the Door Option
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

There will be a scream, but the cell will be entirely empty with the Nightweaver Stone Doll on the floor.

Pick Up Nightweaver Stone Doll
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Where to Use Nightweaver Stone Doll

Once you have collected the doll, go down the hall to the portal you used to enter the Nightweaver’s World.

Portal to Nightweaver's World
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Inside the open cell on the left, while headed toward the Checkpoint, will be the Nightweaver’s Web.

Nightweaver's Web
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

It will allow you to offer any quest item, but only give it the Nightweaver Stone Doll. In return, you will be given the Dreamcatcher melee weapon. This weapon will lead you to the Invader secret archetype.

Dreamcatcher Melee Weapon
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

With the Dreamcatcher in hand, you have done everything you need to with the Nightweaver Stone Doll. For more Remnant 2 guides, check out our links below.

