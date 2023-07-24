How to Get & Use Nightweaver Stone Doll in Remnant 2

Going to have to fight off some creepy nurses to get this.

A big focus in Remnant 2 is finding quest items. Most of the time, these are simply keys, but they are also (often) seemingly random items needed to progress side storylines. It usually means a fair bit of talking to NPCs and backtracking to find them. In the case of the Nightweaver Stone Doll, you might be closer to it than you think.

How to Get the Nightweaver Stone Doll

All of this takes place in Morrow Parish, in the same sanatorium where you can find the doctor’s safe. After you have gone through that Remnant 2 guide to get the safe code, you can find the Prison Cell Key after climbing through a window on the third floor.

You’ll have to hold onto it until you have beaten the Nightweaver world boss and then return to the doctor’s door in the basement.

Interact with the door and choose the [Unlock the Door] option.

There will be a scream, but the cell will be entirely empty with the Nightweaver Stone Doll on the floor.

Where to Use Nightweaver Stone Doll

Once you have collected the doll, go down the hall to the portal you used to enter the Nightweaver’s World.

Inside the open cell on the left, while headed toward the Checkpoint, will be the Nightweaver’s Web.

It will allow you to offer any quest item, but only give it the Nightweaver Stone Doll. In return, you will be given the Dreamcatcher melee weapon. This weapon will lead you to the Invader secret archetype.

With the Dreamcatcher in hand, you have done everything you need to with the Nightweaver Stone Doll. For more Remnant 2 guides, check out our links below.