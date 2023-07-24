How to Get Secret Archetypes in Remnant 2 (Shh... It's a Secret Trophy)

While Remnant 2 features easy access to the starting Archetypes, there are hidden ones players can also obtain. As you can guess from the game’s randomization aspect, they aren’t necessarily things you can stumble across. With the randomness heaped upon the game, players might have to take several runs through an area before they can find what’s needed. However, we have some information on getting the secret archetypes.

Unlocking any of the below will award Remnant 2 players with the ‘Shh… It’s a Secret’ trophy/ achievement. Keep in mind that you cannot add a second Archetype until you have collected over 10 Trait Points. These are also different from the Gunslinger Archetype you get early by pre-ordering the game.

How to Unlock All Secret Archetypes

Considering how long it might take for the conditions to be perfect and unlock some of these, this guide is still a work in progress.

Summoner Archetype

This Archetype can only be gained on Yaesha. As you journey through Yaesha, you will see purple orbs floating around.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Shooting these will get you one Blood Moon Essence each, and you’ll need to collect 15 of them. Fortunately, these things are all over the place.

Its location will certainly be randomized, but every instance of Yaesha should include a Blood Moon Altar, and these will be a blue monument on your map. We found the below Blood Moon Altar by the Root Nexus miniboss, but it has also been found near the Water Harp puzzle.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Approaching and interacting with the Blood Moon Altar will bring up the shop-like inventory of what you can craft. You’ll want to make the Faded Grimoire for 15 Blood Moon Essence, 5 Lumenite Crystals, and 1,500 Scrap. Doing this will also earn you the Bad Moon Rising trophy/achievement.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

With the Faded Grimoire in hand, make your way back to Wallace in Ward 13 and exchange the Faded Grimoire, 10 Lumenite Crystals, and 1,000 Scrap for the Tome of the Bringer. Completing that transaction will unlock the Shh… It’s a Secret trophy/achievement.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

For the moment, this is everything we have to share regarding the secret archetypes in Remnant 2. While we help you hunt the rest down, check out the rest of our Remnant 2 guides in the links below.