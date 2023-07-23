How to Solve the Forbidden Grove Water Harp Puzzle in Remnant 2

The only thing keeping you from a Yaesha world boss so you can move in is a water harp puzzle. The only hint can be somewhat confusing and has caused us plenty of frustration. The lucky thing is that the game’s randomization doesn’t affect the water harp puzzle, so we can tell you exactly how to get past it.

Note that this Remnant 2 puzzle cannot be completed until you have journeyed through this area and pulled the lever to get the gears to turn. The lever will be after a boss fight, potentially Kaeula’s Shadow (which leads to the Sorrow handgun).

Yaesha Forbidden Grove Water Harp Puzzle Solution

The only hint you’ll find for this puzzle is in a book on a table beside this area’s world stone. The hint shows five symbols.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

These symbols correspond to symbols shown on a large cylinder, but the order isn’t clear. The large cylinder features eight rows of pins that can be pulled out or pushed in. However, only one pin in each row can be active.

Your view of the cylinder, when you interact with it, will look like this:

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

The lines in the hint are skips, and the table below will demonstrate what the end result should look like starting from the very first row.

Pin Pin Pin Pin Pin

With the above pin placement matched, press the button to try it, and it should play the right song. This will complete the water harp puzzle, raising the bridge to the boss.