How to Defeat Kaeula’s Shadow Boss in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 offers plenty of bosses, and all offer a unique challenge. What works against one boss is never guaranteed to work against the next. Therefore, it is always best to go into a fight knowing what to expect so you can form a strategy before things get hectic. If you’re struggling against Kaeul’a Shadow or want to know more about the bosses in the game, we have everything you need to know.

Kaeula’s Shadow Boss Fight

This Remnant 2 boss is only found on Yaesha, but the chance you’ll actually find it is unknown. You’ll know you found this encounter if you come across the Kaeula’s Rest area on your travels through this world. There will be a large waterlogged chamber with a statue in the middle. This area has only one exit for forward progression.

You’ll eventually find a small room with a statue and a purple beam on the ground that gives you the Tear of Kaeula ring. Be warned that picking it up will throw you into an unavoidable cutscene that ends in the Kaeula’s Shadow fight. Your best gear for this fight is a full auto weapon, as it will guarantee more hits versus something slow that might trip you up. The Tech 22 pistol is a good backup when/ if you run out of ammo.

First Phase

This fight has two major parts, with one alternating segment between them. In the first, you’ll be fighting Kaeula’s Shadow directly. Be extremely wary of where you are at all times. The water is too deep in some sections, so you can’t dodge away quickly, and you’re a sitting duck while you escape slowly. Be sure to stay on the flowers, as they always signify there is enough solid ground to move around as you normally would.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

If you get too far away, the boss will reach into the water and spawn its arm as a tentacle that will do smash and sweeping attacks. Up close, you have to deal with hefty swipes from the boss’s sword that are easy to dodge as long as you know you are dodging onto solid ground.

The full auto weapon you are using should easily hammer the boss down. If you picked the Handler Archetype, you should also have the added bonus of the dog drawing focus.

Second Phase (Alternating)

After doing enough damage, Kaeula’s Shadow will sink below the water, and tentacles will rise up from the water and spawn anywhere you are. This section of the fight includes a separate health bar for the tentacles that must be drained by doing damage to them.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Once you have completely emptied the health bar, Kaeula’s Shadow will return. This pattern will continue until you have killed the boss completely.

Kaeula’s Shadow Third Phase

Upon returning the first time, the boss will be noticeably more aggressive. The worst new attack will be a tidal wave sent at you that you must dodge through. If you find yourself trapped in the deep water during this attack, you’ll likely take a big hit as the dodge is trickier to time.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

If you stick to solid ground and keep your distance, the fight should be rather easy. Don’t completely focus on the boss, as the arm tentacle can be particularly deadly if it catches you unaware. However, it shouldn’t pose too much of a problem as you are potentially encountering this as your second or so boss.

Kaeula’s Shadow Rewards

When you defeat Kaeula’s Shadow, you will receive the usual Trait point and the Twilight Dactylus material. The latter can be taken to McCabe and exchanged for the Rootlash Weapon Mod that “Launches a projectile which summons a Root Tentacle.

Tentacles deal 30 damage and steal 1.5% of the hero’s Max Health per hit. Lasts 20s (Max 2).” You can later give the ring to the NPC Meidra, who should be a guaranteed spawn if you fought this boss. In return, you’ll get the Sorrow handgun.

You should have a much easier time beating Kaeula’s Shadow using all the above information. For more Remnant 2 news and guides, take a peek at our links below.