How to Unlock Explorer Archetype in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 features several classes called Archetypes that will heavily influence your playstyle. While you can access four classes at the start of the game, there are actually ten Archetypes you can use during your playthrough. Among them is the Explorer Archetype, which allows you to basically become a treasure hunter.

Remnant 2 Explorer Archetype Guide

You can unlock the Explorer Archetype by beating the final boss and completing the main story. After killing the Annihilation in Root Earth, you will obtain several valuable loots, and among them is the Broken Compass. Once the end credit is finished, you will be teleported back to Ward 13 when reloading the game, and you can use this chance to visit Wallace on the dock.

Image Credit: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Besides upgrading your Relic Charge, the mysterious man can help you unlock other Archetypes in the game. To access the Explorer Archetype, you must craft the Golden Compass Engram, which requires the Broken Compass, 10 Lumenite Crystals, and 1,000 Scraps.

You can easily acquire Scraps by killing monsters and opening treasure chests on your adventure. On the other hand, you can only get Lumenite Crystals by beating Elite Enemies, such as Elite Golems in the Labyrinth. Once you’ve crafted the Golden Compass, you can change your class by equipping the Engram from the Archetype page in the menu screen.

Remnant 2 Explorer Archetype Skills & Perks

Image Credit: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Here are the perks and skills you can get from the Explorer Archetype:

Trait : Swiftness – Increase Movement Speed.

: – Increase Movement Speed. Prime Perk : Lucky – Grants a 10 percent chance to spawn additional items and rarer drops when defeating stronger enemies.

: – Grants a 10 percent chance to spawn additional items and rarer drops when defeating stronger enemies. Perks : Scavenger – Pickups increase All Damage Dealt by 0.5 percent per Stack for 15 seconds. Additional Stacks increase Duration up to 60 seconds with a maximum of five Stacks. Metal Detector – Increase Ammo, Currency, and Metal Drop Rate Chance for the entire party by 10 percent. Prospector – Relic Fragments discovered by Explorer drop at a higher quality. Self Discovery – Using a Relic instantly fills Scavenger Stacks and prevents Stack Decay for 15 seconds.

: Skills : Plainswalker – Increases movement speed by 20 percent and reduces Stamina Cost by 80 percent for all allies. Lasts 30 seconds. Gold Digger – Dig into the ground to spring a fountain that grants one random buff. Fountains last 45 seconds, and their buffs last 15 seconds. Fortune Hunter – Increases the Explorer’s treasure sense to reveal special items within 40 meters for all allies. Lasts 60 seconds.

:

Now that you’ve obtained the Explorer Archetype, you can try unlocking other classes in Remnant 2. For example, you can get the Summoner Archetype by collecting 15 Blood Moon Essence in Yaesha and crafting the Faded Grimoire at the Bloodmoon Altar.