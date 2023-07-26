How to Unlock Alchemist Secret Archetype in Remnant 2

While you can start the game with a choice between three or four archetypes, those aren’t the only ones in the game. The rest require secret conditions to unlock but don’t take all that long once you know the steps. The hardest part is always getting the right world pieces to spawn. You’ll need to take yourself to the Dran section of Losomn for the Alchemist archetype.

How to Get the Alchemist Archetype

Of all the secret archetypes (Invader, Explorer), the Alchemist is the easiest to earn. Whereas the others require beating the game’s final boss or visiting two different worlds, all of the Alchemist’s steps are in Losomn.

While it doesn’t matter if you spawn in the Dran or Fae sections of Losomn, to make this easier, reroll your adventure mode until it’s definitely the Dran side. Once you’ve spawned in, you aren’t looking for teleport gates. All you need to find is one of the big sewage drains that look big enough to fit you through.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Crouch or stand next to one of these for a brief moment, and a cutscene will play in which you get grabbed by a monster and taken away.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Note that if this happens in co-op, the player who didn’t get grabbed will have to die. The monster event won’t repeat, and using the checkpoint will respawn the player who got grabbed without taking you to the next part.

After you both die (or just you, if solo), you’ll wake up on a pile of bones in a different area.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

The monster that grabbed you is nearby, and you’ll have to fight it. As it’s not technically even a miniboss, it shouldn’t pose too much of a challenge.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

For defeating this enemy, you are awarded the Mysterious Stone.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Take this back to Wallace in Ward 13 and change it (with 10 Lumenite Crystals and 1,000 Scrap) for the Philosopher’s Stone Engram. You can now slot this engram into your primary or secondary archetype slot to turn you into the Alchemist.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

As with all of these secret archetypes, once you unlock them, they are available to choose when you start a new character.

Alchemist Archetype Features

If you use a lot of consumables, the Alchemist will definitely speak to you. Their unique Archetype trait is Potency, which increases consumable duration by 10% at base all the way to 100% at max.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Skills

Vial: Stone Mist Creates a mysterious vapor cloud that lasts 10s and applies Stoneskin. (Stoneskin reduces incoming damage by 25%, reduces stagger by 1, greatly increases blight buildup decay rate, and makes the target immune to status effects. Lasts 15s.)

Vial: Frenzy Dust Creates a mysterious vapor cloud that lasts 10s and applies Frenzied. (Frenzied increases fire rate, reload speed, and melee speed by 20% and movement speed by 15%. Lasts 15s.)

Vial: Elixer of Life Creates a mysterious vapor cloud that lasts 10s and applies Living Will. (Living Will grants 5 health regeneration per second and protects against fatal damage. Can revive downed players. Lasts 20s.)



Perks

Liquid Courage Grants a 2.5% increase to all damage. (Increases with Alchemist level.)

Panacea Curative effects apply to all allies within 15m and grant 15 additional resistance.

Gold to Lead Picking up scrap has a 15% chance to also award ammo to the Alchemist.

Experimentalist Using a relic applies a random buff on the Alchemist for 30s. Cannot be overwritten.



If you’re hunting down new strategies for adventure mode, the Alchemist is certainly different from the other archetypes. For more Remnant 2 Archetype guides and general help, have a look at our links below.