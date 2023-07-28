What to Do With Navigator’s Helm in Remnant 2

While most of the special-use items in the game are specifically marked as quest items, there are occasionally equipment items that serve a dual purpose. The Navigator’s Helm certainly has all the use of a normal helmet, but it can also be used as a key.

How to Get the Navigator’s Helm in Remnant 2

Remember that this is entirely random from roll to roll in N’Erud. First, you’ll need to find that machinery that slams into the ground in one of the two open areas on N’Erud. Under one of the pistons, there will be a hole you can drop down into when it raises if you are quick. A checkpoint should be nearby in case you don’t make it before being squished.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

One of the humanoid enemies wearing the helmet will be somewhere in this underground area. You just need to kill them to take it.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

What Does the Navigator’s Helmet Do?

Once you have acquired the Navigator’s Helmet, you must find the crashed ship. It is likely that if your instance of N’Erud spawned the machinery, it won’t also spawn the ship. You will possibly have to reroll the world in adventure mode. It will be hard to miss and should spawn roughly around the middle of either second area (regardless of the storyline).

Once you have found the ship, you can walk into a hole in the side. After you’ve crawled under some pipes, you’ll be in the main cockpit. If you walk too close to the door opposite the pilot’s chair, an identification laser will scan you. If you wear the helmet when the laser hits you, it will open the door. On the other side, you can collect the Plasma Cutter long gun.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

It’s up to you whether you want to keep the Navigator’s Helm equipped, but it is likely not better than other armor you have collected by this point. For more Remnant 2 equipment guides, check out our links below.