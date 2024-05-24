The 2024 season of Formula 1 is well underway, but the new F1 game isn’t yet out. Well, that’s about to change really soon, and you’ll get to taste what those new cars are all about. To find out how long you’ll have to wait, scroll down to our F1 24 release time countdown.

Recommended Videos

The F1 24 release date is May 31 at 15:00 UTC. You can see how much time is left until then in the countdown below. For more information on how to pre-order and when you can preload the game, scroll further down.

Days Hours Minutes Seconds 6 : 2 2 : 3 1 : 4 0

Image Source: EA Sports

Where to Pre-Order F1 24

You can pre-order F1 24 on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Epic Games, and the EA Store, and you have time for that until the countdown strikes zero. Pre-ordering the game will net you 5,000 PitCoins and an F1 World Starter Pack. Also, pre-ordering the Champions Edition will grant you a bunch of bonuses, including a 3-day early access, starting May 28. So, if you want to get in before anyone else, that’s the only way.

Preload Times

Preloading the game will allow you to enter the game as early as possible. Know that this year’s edition will take up 100+ GB on your drive, so prepare accordingly. Anyway, the preload times for the F1 24 are as follows:

Xbox : 16 May 10:00 UTC

: 16 May 10:00 UTC EA Play : 22 May 15:00 UTC

: 22 May 15:00 UTC Steam : 22 May 15:00 UTC

: 22 May 15:00 UTC PlayStation (Champions Edition) : 26 May 15:00 UTC

: 26 May 15:00 UTC PlayStation (Standard Edition): 29 May 15:00 UTC

F1 24 Early Access Details

Early access for F1 24 begins on May 28, 2024. This means you’ve only got a few short days left to wait until you can dive into the game before its full release. As mentioned, early access is only available for those who pre-order the Champions Edition of the game.

Equally, if you’re an EA Play subscriber, you can get five hours of early access at no additional cost via your subscription. That’s more than enough time to test out the game and decide whether to purchase it or not!

That does it for our F1 24 release time countdown. If you are a true Formula 1 fan, then you’d like to know that the manager version is coming out, too. They’ll be adding Create a Team this year, along with many other new features you can learn about in our F1 Manager 2024 preview.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more