F1 Manager 2024 Finally Adds Create-a-Team

F1 fans rejoice! Frontier Dev has finally announced the release date for F1 Manager 2024 and all the new upcoming features. Let’s take a look at all the latest stuff you’ll have to micro-manage on your team, and I mean YOUR team. You’ll see what I’m talking about, so let’s just dive straight in.

Recommended Videos

F1 Manager 2024 is set to release on July 23rd, right after Hungaroring. It’ll be available for PC via Steam & Epic, PlayStation 5 & 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

New Features in F1 Manager 2024

Create a Team

Image Source: Frontier Dev Image Source: Frontier Dev Image Source: Frontier Dev

Create a Team is by far my favorite new feature in F1 Manager 24. The livery and logo creation systems are really detailed, and you can also design your own uniforms. Also, there is a lot of strategy involved in how you allocate your initial resources, facilities, staff, etc., which can make your run either easy or ultra-hard early on.

Image Source: Frontier Dev

Another new thing you’ll have to tinker with is sponsors. Finding them isn’t hard, but appeasing and squeezing money out of them is. You’ll have to carefully pick which ones to work with and which bonuses to focus on. For example, if you have weak cars and inexperienced drivers, sending them out to earn money via sponsors can earn you big bucks for upgrades. I mean, that’s 100x times better than investing everything into them and them still placing last.

Mentality System

Image Source: Frontier Dev Image Source: Frontier Dev Image Source: Frontier Dev

Mentality is another thing that will hugely impact how your drivers and staff perform in F1 Manager 2024. To make them happier, you’ll have to build up their confidence, provide them with a good car, give them opportunities to win, provide proper facilities, and more. If you fail to do so, they might even leave! Let’s just hope they’ll be leaving other teams for you and not the other way around.

Affiliate Drivers

Image Source: Frontier Dev

Next, we’ve got affiliate drivers. This new F1 Manager 2024 feature will allow you to employ prospects, who you can then develop and add to your F1 team. You’ll be able to use them for practice so they gain experience, and you’ll also have to manage their other facets, like mentality. If you’re starting as a small team, developing these drivers will be your main goal in the first few seasons.

Mechanical Failures

Image Source: Frontier Dev

Moving onto races, you’ll now have to deal with not only developing parts but also managing their condition. Depending on their wear, they’ll have a chance of breaking mid-race, forcing you to replace them or even retire the cars. You’ll have ways of mitigating their wear by lowering the aggressiveness of your drivers or instructing them to avoid dangerous curbs or driving in dirty air.

New Cameras

Image Source: Frontier Dev Image Source: Frontier Dev Image Source: Frontier Dev

Also, we’ll see an upgraded camera system, which should make the whole managing role more immersive. The graphics have seen minor upgrades as well, especially with tracks that didn’t feature as much detail before.

Race Simulation

Image Source: Frontier Dev Image Source: Frontier Dev Image Source: Frontier Dev

Another quality-of-life change in F1 Manager 2024 is the ability to simulate different sessions. This will let you skip certain parts that you don’t want to manage and progress much faster. However, if you want to take it slow and experience everything this game has to offer, you might want to put off using it for later.

Evolved Team AI

Image Source: Frontier Dev

Lastly, the AI has seen major improvements as well. Now, they’ll try to steal your best players and staff, especially if their discontent is high. Their race strategies seem to have evolved as well, so be ready for a challenge right off the bat.

Well, that is all we have regarding the F1 Manager 2024 release date and new features announcement. For more game reviews, guides, and tips, be sure to follow Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more