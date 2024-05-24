Wuthering Waves Best Lingyang Build

Lingyang is one of several 5-star Resonators that you can obtain from the permanent banner in Wuthering Waves. If you manage to get him from the Novice Convene, you can check out this handy guide to find out the best build for Lingyang in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

How to Build Lingyang in Wuthering Waves

Lingyang is a main DPS unit that primarily uses his Basic Attacks and Resonance Skill to deal damage. He works really well with Resonators, who can provide off-field damage when he’s in the Striding Lion state.

Weapon : Abyss Surges Alternatives : Hollow Mirage, Stonard, Marcato

: Abyss Surges Echo Set : Freezing Frost

: Freezing Frost Primary Echo : Lampylumen Myriad

: Lampylumen Myriad Echo Stats : 4-Cost: Energy Regen, CRIT Rate, or CRIT DMG 3-Cost: Energy Regen or ATK% 1-Cost: ATK%

: Echo Sub-Stats: Energy Regen, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, or ATK%

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Abyss Surges is the best weapon for Lingyang in Wuthering Waves. However, if you don’t have enough Astrite to pull on the weapon banner, you can use Hollow Mirage, Stonard, or Marcato. Personally, I prefer Stonard since it can buff Lingyang’s Resonance Liberation after he uses his Skill.

Lingyang’s element is Ice, so you should equip him with the Freezing Frost set. Besides boosting his Glacio damage, you can buff his damage further after using Basic or Heavy Attack. Note that you must use five Freezing Frost Echoes in order to activate these effects.

For Lingyang’s primary Echo in Wuthering Waves, I suggest using Lampylumen Myriad. This world boss is located inside the Tiger’s Maw Mine. When you transform into this monster, you can perform three consecutive attacks imbued with Glacio damage.

Most of Lingyang’s damage comes from his Resonance Liberation. That’s why you need to get a lot of Energy Regen to use his ultimate consistently. You also want to give him CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG stats to boost his damage even further.

That’s everything you need to know about the best build for Lingyang in Wuthering Waves. For more great gaming content, you can check out our post on how to increase Cost capacity.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more