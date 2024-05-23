All Wuthering Waves Elements, Explained

Wuthering Waves is an open-world action RPG where you obtain powerful characters that have attacks catering to certain elements. But what are all of those different elements, and what do they do? Today we answer that question as we dive into and explain all of Wuthering Waves’ elements.

Wuthering Waves All Elements List

The following is a list of every element in Wuthering Waves as described:

Element Name Description Fusion Fusion is all about heat and applying burning effects. Glacio Glacio slows and freezes things with ice energy. Aero This element controls the power of air. Electro The element that utilizes electricity to zap enemies. Spectro Spectro encompasses the ability to bind photons and stop time. Havoc Havoc allows you to annihilate matter and cause bursts of damage

Now, Wuthering Waves isn’t like Genshin Impact where elements can combine and create interesting and powerful reactions. Instead, the elements in Wuthering Waves are much simpler. Some enemies are immune to, or at least strong against, certain elements and then weaker to others, and that’s pretty much it for the most part.

Beyond the rock-paper-scissors nature of Wuthering Wave’s elements, there is a bit more to it. Effectively, each element has a build-up effect where some elemental attacks will apply a stackable debuff that has different effects when maxed. For example, some Glacial elemental attacks can apply the Frost Chafe Effect that causes enemies to slow and will freeze them when the stacks are maxed.

Every element has something like this, and combined with the rest of the game’s fairly nuanced combat, I’d argue Wuthering Waves elements hit a nice balance between complicated and accessible. Fun fact, there were elemental reactions between multiple elements that would give you a series of buffs, but those have become part of the Intro and Outro skill system. This way, you don’t need to memorize specific elemental combinations.

