Wuthering Waves is a gacha game, so you can unlock new units by pulling on banners. Unfortunately, the summoning function doesn’t become available at the start, and you must progress the story first. In this guide, we’ll explain how to unlock summoning in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Unlocking Convene Guide

You can unlock the summoning feature by progressing through Wuthering Waves’ main missions. After meeting Sanhua, your next destination will be the Huaxu Academy, where you can speak with Baizhi. The woman will perform a physical examination where you will enter the Academy Simulation Training Ground.

After defeating a group of enemies, you will learn more mysteries about Rover. Once the cutscene ends, the game will inform you that you’ve unlocked the Convene feature. You must pull the permanent character banner once, but you are guaranteed to get Baizhi. She will be your first healer in the game, and she has an Ice element.

If you’re a new player, I recommend pulling on the Novice Convene banner. You will obtain one 5-star unit within 50 pulls. Since the banner is discounted, you only need to spend 40 Lustrous Tides.

After you complete this banner, a new banner will appear. This time, you have to pull 80 times to get a 5-star Resonator, but you can select which character you will get. That means you will get two 5-star characters as a new player.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

All Banners in Wuthering Waves

Here are all the banners in this game:

Novice Convene

Event Character Banner

Event Weapon Banner

Permanent Character Banner

Permanent Weapon Banner

Personally, I don’t recommend rerolling in this game. You need to play Wuthering Waves for roughly one hour before you can unlock the summoning feature. You may be able to cut down the time by skipping the dialogue, but it’ll still take a long time. Since you cannot play the game as a guest, you also need to create a new email to make another account.

That's everything you need to know about how to unlock the summoning feature in Wuthering Waves.

