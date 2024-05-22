Wuthering Waves art
Image Source: Kuro Games
Category:
Guides

How To Fix Wuthering Waves Launcher Too Big Error

The biggest challenge is getting into the game.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: May 22, 2024 11:32 am

One of the errors that was common with Discord was it getting overly big, hiding even the minimize and maximize buttons beyond your screen’s boundaries. You could fix that with Alt + Space, but for Wuthering Waves, that doesn’t work. So, we;ve compiled a list of things that are sure to fix your Wuthering Waves launcher being too big. Scroll down, and let’s start troubleshooting.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves Launcher Too Big on Screen Fix

Having anything cover all of your screen and leaving you no option to minimize it or move it is incredibly annoying, even more so if it prevents you from playing the game you love. So, here is a detailed walkthrough on how to fix the Wuthering Waves launcher being too big on your screen:

  1. Close the Wuthering Waves Launcher

    Press Ctrl + Alt + Del, and then choose Task Manager (you can also find it by right-clicking the Taskbar). Find the Wuthering Waves process, right-click it, and then choose End Task.Wuthering Waves launcher in Task Manager

  2. Open the Wuthering Waves install folder

    Now, press the Windows key to open the Taskbar and then search for Wuthering Waves. Right-click the app and choose Open File Location.Wuthering Waves in Taskbar

  3. Find the Wuthering Waves launcher.exe and open its Properties

    Find “launcher.exe“, right-click it, and open Properties (you can also select it and hit Alt + Enter).Wuthering Waves launcher location

  4. Change High DPI Scaling Settings

    Switch to the Compatibility tab and click on Change High DPI Settings at the bottom. Check the “Override high DPI scaling behavior” option and choose System from the dropdown. Click OK to save the changes.High DPI settings for Wuthering Waves launcher

  5. Run Wuthering Waves

    Run the Wuthering Waves launcher and make sure that the issue is resolved.Wuthering Waves launcher

Well, that was quick and easy, wasn’t it? Now, your WuWa launcher should be shrunk to its normal size, and the whole issue should be gone. If you found this guide helpful and want to learn more about WuWa and other gacha games, do check out other content we host on Twinfinite, including our Wuthering Waves tier list. We’ve also got a codes guide and details on the Echo Summon event.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All New Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Skins
power armor fortnite ch5 season 3
Category: Guides
Guides
All New Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Skins
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 22, 2024
Read Article How To Get XP and Weapon Boosters in XDefiant
how to get xp and weapon boosters in XDefiant - character aiming a rifle at enemy
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Get XP and Weapon Boosters in XDefiant
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 22, 2024
Read Article Cookie Clicker Hack Name: How to Use Open Sesame
cookie-clicker
Category: Guides
Guides
Cookie Clicker Hack Name: How to Use Open Sesame
Dennis Limmer and others Dennis Limmer and others May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All New Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Skins
power armor fortnite ch5 season 3
Category: Guides
Guides
All New Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Skins
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 22, 2024
Read Article How To Get XP and Weapon Boosters in XDefiant
how to get xp and weapon boosters in XDefiant - character aiming a rifle at enemy
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Get XP and Weapon Boosters in XDefiant
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 22, 2024
Read Article Cookie Clicker Hack Name: How to Use Open Sesame
cookie-clicker
Category: Guides
Guides
Cookie Clicker Hack Name: How to Use Open Sesame
Dennis Limmer and others Dennis Limmer and others May 22, 2024
Author
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.