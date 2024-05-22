How To Fix Wuthering Waves Launcher Too Big Error

One of the errors that was common with Discord was it getting overly big, hiding even the minimize and maximize buttons beyond your screen’s boundaries. You could fix that with Alt + Space, but for Wuthering Waves, that doesn’t work. So, we;ve compiled a list of things that are sure to fix your Wuthering Waves launcher being too big. Scroll down, and let’s start troubleshooting.

Wuthering Waves Launcher Too Big on Screen Fix

Having anything cover all of your screen and leaving you no option to minimize it or move it is incredibly annoying, even more so if it prevents you from playing the game you love. So, here is a detailed walkthrough on how to fix the Wuthering Waves launcher being too big on your screen: Close the Wuthering Waves Launcher Press Ctrl + Alt + Del, and then choose Task Manager (you can also find it by right-clicking the Taskbar). Find the Wuthering Waves process, right-click it, and then choose End Task. Open the Wuthering Waves install folder Now, press the Windows key to open the Taskbar and then search for Wuthering Waves. Right-click the app and choose Open File Location. Find the Wuthering Waves launcher.exe and open its Properties Find “launcher.exe“, right-click it, and open Properties (you can also select it and hit Alt + Enter). Change High DPI Scaling Settings Switch to the Compatibility tab and click on Change High DPI Settings at the bottom. Check the “Override high DPI scaling behavior” option and choose System from the dropdown. Click OK to save the changes. Run Wuthering Waves Run the Wuthering Waves launcher and make sure that the issue is resolved.

Well, that was quick and easy, wasn’t it? Now, your WuWa launcher should be shrunk to its normal size, and the whole issue should be gone. If you found this guide helpful and want to learn more about WuWa and other gacha games, do check out other content we host on Twinfinite, including our Wuthering Waves tier list. We’ve also got a codes guide and details on the Echo Summon event.

