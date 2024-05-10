Flame of Valhalla Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 10, 2024 We found codes!

Leniu Games is generous with giving away free stuff in all of its games, and the same is true for Flame of Valhalla codes. To save you time searching for them, we collected them all and sorted them in the list below. So, don’t waste time—scroll down and start redeeming them!

All Flame of Valhalla Codes List

Working Codes

CFH37I: 10,000 Silver Coins, 5 Mount Essence, Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack (New)

10,000 Silver Coins, 5 Mount Essence, Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack XTBJ3D: 10,000 Silver Coins, 5 Pet Essence, Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack (New)

10,000 Silver Coins, 5 Pet Essence, Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack A154YO: 10,000 Silver Coins, 5 Wings Essence, Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack (New)

10,000 Silver Coins, 5 Wings Essence, Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack XZ53GN: 20 Bound Diamonds, 5 Pet Essence, One Rose (New)

20 Bound Diamonds, 5 Pet Essence, One Rose Z745R6: 20 Bound Diamonds, 5 Wings Essence, One Rose (New)

20 Bound Diamonds, 5 Wings Essence, One Rose 91XO45: 20 Bound Diamonds, Level 1 Solid Gem, Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack (New)

20 Bound Diamonds, Level 1 Solid Gem, Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack NCKM9I: 10,000 Silver Coins, 5 Guardian Essence, Small Attribute Elixir Gift Pack (New)

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Flame of Valhalla

Follow the instructions below to redeem Flame of Valhalla codes:

Open Flame of Valhalla on your device. Press the Switch button above your controls on the right (you might have to level a bit first to unlock it). Click on Settings at the bottom. Press the Gift Packs button at the top. Type in your code. Click on Confirm Exchange to redeem the code. Go to your Mail and claim the freebies.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

The codes in Flame of Valhalla aren’t case-sensitive, but they are still tricky to spell because of the mixed-up letters and numbers. So, it’s natural that a spelling mistake or two can sneak in. To avoid them altogether, simply copy-paste the codes instead.

How to Get More Flame of Valhalla Codes?

If you want to search for codes yourself, your best stops are the official Discord server and Facebook page. There, Leniu Games publishes new codes along with game updates and event announcements. Both are also good places to join giveaways and earn extra rewards.

However, both can get pretty spammy and clutter you with notifications. So, you can bookmark this post instead. We keep the working list updated, making sure you always get the most out of all the available codes.

