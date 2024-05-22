two characters in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves Reroll Guide

Lewis Rees
Published: May 22, 2024

Rerolling accounts is a staple of gacha games. Rerolling your account gives you a chance to get the characters you want, and in the release phase of a game, rerolling an account lets you take advantage of abundant giveaways. Here’s everything you need to know about enrolling new accounts with our Wuthering Waves reroll guide.

Wuthering Waves Reroll Guide

The first thing to know about Wuthering Waves is that it doesn’t allow for guest or salted emails. Gmail allows users to create a salted email, using the same email for multiple registrations by adding a +, followed by a number (ie [email protected], [email protected]). This means that to reroll, you’ll need a new email account entirely.

Rerolling can also be a lengthy procedure, with Kuro Games stating that it can take between 30 and 60 minutes. Additionally, the drop rates for five star drops remain low.

For each reroll attempt, you’ll need to follow the following steps:

  • Meet Chixia and Yangyang
  • Meet Baizi
  • Defeat the Crownless
  • Head to Jinzhou
  • Follow the main quest until Baizhi joins your party and you unlock the summoning feature
  • Claim your free pulls from your mailbox

WutheringWaves.gg, a wiki for the game, highlights five characters as prospective targets for any reroll: Calcharo, Encore, Jianxin, Lingyang, and Verina. Of these, Verina and Encore are pointed out as particularly strong characters.

It’s worth pointing out that Kuro Games themselves have noted that rerolling isn’t worth it for most players. Due to the gacha system, there’s no guarantee you’ll receive a high-level character right from the start, and the time it can take to reroll may be better spent playing the game normally, and earning more pulls on an existing account in the hopes of getting whichever characters you’re looking for.

Want to know where to get started? Here’s our tierlist of Wuthering Waves characters to help you prioritize your pulls.

Lewis Rees