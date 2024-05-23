Wuthering Waves Daily Quests – All Dailies & How to Unlock Them

Completing various daily quests is a staple in most of Gacha games, and Wuthering Waves is no different. This handy guide will explain all the Wuthering Waves dailies you can do and when you will unlock this feature.

Wuthering Waves Daily Activities Guide

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

You will unlock the daily quest feature after you complete the Ominous Star main quest in Wuthering Waves. This is where you visit the underground area with Yangyang. Since you can only access the next main quest, Clashing Blades, after reaching Union Level 14, you have plenty of time to complete your daily activities.

You can access your daily quest screen via the main menu. After selecting the Guide Book, you go to the Activity section. To get all the daily rewards, you must obtain 100 Activity Points. Here is the list of all daily quests in Wuthering Waves:

Complete one Daily Mission – 40 Points

Complete one Simulation Challenge – 20 Points

Absorb one Echo – 20 Points

Complete Cooking once – 20 Points

Upgrade Resonator Level once – 20 Points

Perform Intro Skill three times in total – 10 Points

Perform Resonance Liberation three times in total – 10 Points

As you can see, the daily quests in Wuthering Waves are not as tedious as Genshin Impact’s. If you don’t want to complete boring Daily Missions, you can just do your daily grind, and you will automatically get 100 Activity Points.

Cooking is probably the only one that requires a bit more effort. However, this Daily Activity can help you passively upgrade your Cooking Level, which can give you free Astrite. You don’t even have to make some fancy dish; you make one simple meal, and you’re done. If you don’t have the ingredients, you can visit the shopkeepers in the city.

All Daily Activity Rewards

Here is the list of rewards you will get by completing Wuthering Waves daily quests:

Activity Points Rewards 20 Points Union EXP x300

Astrite x10

Resonator EXP Material x2 40 Points Union EXP x300

Astrite x10

Shell Credit x20,000 60 Points Union EXP x400

Astrite x10

Medium Energy Core x2 80 Points Union EXP x400

Astrite x10

Medium Sealed Tube x2 100 Points Union EXP x600

Astrite x20

Incomplete Echo x1

That’s everything you need to know about Wuthering Waves’ daily quests. For more related content, you can check out our post on how to pick the best server.

