Want to know where to find Sizzbloom flowers in Infinity Nikki? The fifth installment of InFold’s fantastical cozy series includes Nikki and Momo needing to find peculiar items and creatures to complete quests. That includes finding and taking a photo of Sizzbloom flowers for the Shiny Wish side quest. It’s also the only way to get Sizzpollen. Thankfully, this quick and easy Infinity Nikki location guide will tell you all you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Sizzbloom Flowers in Infinity Nikki

Image Source: PaperGames via Twinfinite

While playing Infinity Nikki, you can find Sizzbloom flowers in the immediate small map area of Florawish circled on the map image above on the right. This is near the greenhouse where Vivace gives you the Shiny Wish quest, so this is where you can find the flower quickly.

If you’re looking for Sizzblooms outside of Florawish, they can also be found in Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, Abandoned District, and Wishing Woods.

However, the trick is that Sizzblooms will only spawn on clear nights in Infinity Nikki, showing the particular moon symbol in the above image on the right. If it’s in the daytime or it’s raining, Sizzblooms won’t bloom because rainwater makes them turn translucent.

You’ll know you have found a Sizzbloom when you spot the glowing orange firelight-looking flowers with a crackling effect similar to sparklers or fireworks.

Taking the Right Sizzbloom Picture

Image Source: PaperGames via Twinfinite

When using Momo’s Camera to take the picture of a Sizzbloom to complete the Shiny Wish quest in Infinity Nikki, you need to be sure that the flower is in focus, so that the subject is highlighted with its name appearing, as it does in the image above.

Any other type of photo you show to Vivace, when you go back to her during the day, won’t be accepted. When you’re successful in submitting the right picture, Vivace will cheer saying “They’re so beautiful! So this is what Sizzblooms look like when they’re in full bloom!”

Infinity Nikki Sizzbloom Quiz Answers

Image Source: PaperGames via Twinfinite

The final step in Infinity Nikki’s Shiny Wish quest is answering some Sizzbloom trivia questions. The correct answers are listed below:

Ten o’ clock at night They do not It will be sparkly

In return for everything you’ve done for Vivace, she’ll give you an Aromalily as a reward for completing the quest. They’re great for infusing clothing items with a pleasant aroma.

To get the best out of more cute anime girl games to play on mobile take a look at the Haze Reverb tier list showing off the best characters. To make the experience even better, check out the newest Haze Reverb codes for free rewards.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy