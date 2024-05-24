Everyone likes free rewards and unlocks, right? Especially if you’d normally have to spend some real money to get them! That is why many players are looking for ways to get free gacha pulls in Wuthering Waves. Is there a way? Yes, we’ll tell you all about how to get free pulls in Wuthering Waves and all the relevant information.

Recommended Videos

Ways of Getting Free Gacha Pulls in Wuthering Waves

First of all, there are rewards for players who have pre-registered their accounts. Players will get 200 Astrite, the basic currency, for free when pre-registering, plus 20 standard gacha pulls. Normally, a pull costs 160 Astrite, so you could even buy one if you wish. But that’s not all.

If you witnessed the log-in event, that gives you another eight standard banner pulls. This brings the total to almost 30 free pulls, just for pre-registering your account and logging in. Pretty nifty. But wait, there’s more! Wuthering Waves features rewards for level milestones. Upon reaching levels 5, 15, 25, and 35 you will be gifted Astrite (up to a grand total of 1,600) and 40 standard pulls along the way as well.

Image Source: Kuro Games

Logging in daily also lets you access event gifts. These refresh every day, with four free pulls for each banner type, so that’s another eight pulls. Again, just for showing up.

Also, if you stick to it and manage to reach Union level 30, you will get another gift of ten Lustrous Tides as part of the Awakening Journey event. All in all, there are more than a hundred free pulls to be obtained, so if you want to save your money and just complete events, claim your daily gifts and you should be all set.

We will update our guide as soon as we hear of more free pulls to be obtained, but for the moment that is all we have. Still, we do have more information on the game, check out how to unlink your email in Wuthering Waves and how to heal for free.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more