Rover pointing at the camera in Wuthering Waves
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

Wuthering Waves Daily Reset Time – All Servers

OMG! I forgot to do my dailies!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: May 23, 2024 07:03 am

Daily rewards are one of the best sources of resources in WuWa, so claiming them each day should be one of your priorities. However, not all of us log in at the same time, and knowing when they reset can help you out. So, we did some digging and found out the daily reset time in Wuthering Waves. Read on to learn what they are for your server.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves Daily Reset Times For All Servers

In Wuthering Waves, the daily reset time is at 4:00 AM for each server. If you are logged in when it happens, it sometimes doesn’t load immediately. In that case, try closing and reopening the game. Anyway, here are the specific times at which it happens for each of the servers in WuWa.

Wuthering Waves Daily Reset Times

  • Americas: 5 AM EDT (GMT -4) / 4 AM CDT (GMT -5) / 2 AM PDT (GMT -7)
  • Asia: 4 AM JST (GMT +9) / 3 AM CST (GMT +8)
  • Europe: 5 AM CEST (GMT +1) / 4 AM BST (GMT +0)
  • HMT (HK, MO, TW): 4 AM CST (GMT +8)
  • SEA: 5 AM CST (GMT +8) / 4 AM ICT (GMT +7)

Can You Lose Progress Because of Daily Resets in WuWa?

Calcharo from Wuthering Waves
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
Calcharo from Wuthering Waves
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
Calcharo from Wuthering Waves
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

No, you won’t lose any progress if a daily reset happens while you are fighting an instance or doing some other activity in Wuthering Waves. So, there is no need to stop playing when the reset time is near. There could be modes that are affected, as the game is relatively new, and some things still need to be ironed out. If some important ones appear, we will update this post accordingly.

Managing your state-mandated gacha grinding time should be that much easier now that you know what the daily reset times are in Wuthering Waves. For more help on this and other gacha games, bookmark Twinfinite. Also, check out our WuWa reroll guide to make your start and early game as best as possible.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Get Lustrous Tide in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves upside down mountains and ocean
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get Lustrous Tide in Wuthering Waves
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 23, 2024
Read Article Dice Dreams Free Rolls (May 23)
dice dreams feature
Category: Guides
Guides
Dice Dreams Free Rolls (May 23)
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 23, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Events Today (May 23) – Full Schedule
Two characters in Monopoly GO.
Category: Guides
Guides
All Monopoly GO Events Today (May 23) – Full Schedule
Rowan Jones and others Rowan Jones and others May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get Lustrous Tide in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves upside down mountains and ocean
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get Lustrous Tide in Wuthering Waves
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 23, 2024
Read Article Dice Dreams Free Rolls (May 23)
dice dreams feature
Category: Guides
Guides
Dice Dreams Free Rolls (May 23)
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 23, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Events Today (May 23) – Full Schedule
Two characters in Monopoly GO.
Category: Guides
Guides
All Monopoly GO Events Today (May 23) – Full Schedule
Rowan Jones and others Rowan Jones and others May 23, 2024
Author
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.