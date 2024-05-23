Wuthering Waves Daily Reset Time – All Servers

Daily rewards are one of the best sources of resources in WuWa, so claiming them each day should be one of your priorities. However, not all of us log in at the same time, and knowing when they reset can help you out. So, we did some digging and found out the daily reset time in Wuthering Waves. Read on to learn what they are for your server.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves Daily Reset Times For All Servers

In Wuthering Waves, the daily reset time is at 4:00 AM for each server. If you are logged in when it happens, it sometimes doesn’t load immediately. In that case, try closing and reopening the game. Anyway, here are the specific times at which it happens for each of the servers in WuWa.

Wuthering Waves Daily Reset Times

Americas : 5 AM EDT (GMT -4) / 4 AM CDT (GMT -5) / 2 AM PDT (GMT -7)

: 5 AM EDT (GMT -4) / 4 AM CDT (GMT -5) / 2 AM PDT (GMT -7) Asia : 4 AM JST (GMT +9) / 3 AM CST (GMT +8)

: 4 AM JST (GMT +9) / 3 AM CST (GMT +8) Europe : 5 AM CEST (GMT +1) / 4 AM BST (GMT +0)

: 5 AM CEST (GMT +1) / 4 AM BST (GMT +0) HMT (HK, MO, TW) : 4 AM CST (GMT +8)

: 4 AM CST (GMT +8) SEA: 5 AM CST (GMT +8) / 4 AM ICT (GMT +7)

Can You Lose Progress Because of Daily Resets in WuWa?

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

No, you won’t lose any progress if a daily reset happens while you are fighting an instance or doing some other activity in Wuthering Waves. So, there is no need to stop playing when the reset time is near. There could be modes that are affected, as the game is relatively new, and some things still need to be ironed out. If some important ones appear, we will update this post accordingly.

Managing your state-mandated gacha grinding time should be that much easier now that you know what the daily reset times are in Wuthering Waves. For more help on this and other gacha games, bookmark Twinfinite. Also, check out our WuWa reroll guide to make your start and early game as best as possible.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more