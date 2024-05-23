How to Get Lustrous Tide in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is the latest action RPG to incorporate gacha elements. Players can utilize the in-game banners to gather new characters and weapons, helping to give them an edge in battle. There are three different kinds of banners, each of which uses a different form of tide. Here’s how to get Lustrous Tides in Wuthering Waves.

How to Get Wuthering Waves Lustrous Tides

Lustrous Tides are likely to be the tides you’ll need more of. You can use these tides for pulling on the Beginners Choice, Tidal Chorus, and Utterance of Marvels banners. These are all permanent banners, making them a consistent source of new characters.

Image Source: Kuro Games

Luckily, there are a few different methods for collecting Lustrous Tides.

Login event rewards: To celebrate the game's launch, Wuthering Waves is hosting a log-in event. Logging into the game for seven days will reward you with a number of different rewards. These include four Lustrous Tides and Sanhua, a four-star resonator.

Take part in the Awakening Journeys event: This in-game event tasks you with raising your union levels and offers a number of rewards, including up to 40 Lustrous Tides for players who reach level 45.

Take part in the Pioneer Podcast event: This event takes the form of a battle pass, letting you earn Lustrous Tides, along with other rewardd, by progressing through it and raising your podcast level.

Convert items in the Item Exchange in-game shop: Numerous items – namely Astrite, Afterglow Coral, and Oscillate Coral – can be exchanged for Lustrous Tides at the Item Exchange.

Additionally, it’s likely that further in-game events will offer new ways of earning Lustrous Tides in the future. After all, Wuthering Waves is a brand new game, and will no doubt offer fresh ways to earning new characters through the in-game gacha system.

