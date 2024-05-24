How to Get to Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves

If you’re like me, you may have spent 20 minutes looking for the Tiger’s Maw Mine entrance. Luckily, you don’t have to suffer any longer because we can tell you how to get to Lampylumen Myriad boss in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves Lampylumen Myriad Boss Location

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

You may think the entrance to the Tiger’s Maw Mine is hidden behind that large blue crystal. Well, you’re absolutely wrong. In order to get to Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves, you need to enter a large chamber underneath the elevator.

I suggest teleporting to the fast travel point on the west side and jumping down to the lowest floor. Afterward, you need to head to the southwest side of the elevator. You will be able to see a large entrance leading to a massive hole.

Next, you just need to jump down to enter the Dust-Sealed Track. Pro-tip: use a charged attack to reach the bottom quickly. Unlike in Genshin Impact, you don’t have to worry about fall damage when you’re plunging down.

There won’t be an enemy in this area, but you can find numerous Lampylumen crystals. If you want to reach the boss, just follow the tunnel until it takes you to the Lampylumen Myriad boss chamber.

How to Beat Lampylumen Myriad Boss

This world boss has an Ice element, so you should avoid bringing a DPS unit with this power. Here’s the best F2P team composition that I recommend you use to beat Lampylumen Myriad:

DPS: Yangyang

Sub-DPS: Rover and Chixia

If you want to bring a healer, you can still use Baizhi despite her having an Ice element. However, the best healer and support character is still Verina. Besides restoring HP, she can provide off-field damage whenever she unleashes her Resonance Liberation.

I suggest you bring at least one ranged unit when fighting Lampylumen Myriad. This boss loves to become invincible, making it hard for you to dodge its attacks. If you use characters like Chixia, you can keep your distance while still being able to land your hits.

Now that you know how to get to Lampylumen Myriad boss in Wuthering Waves, you can check out other guides on Twinfinite. I recommend reading how to increase Intimacy and all crafting recipes in the game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more