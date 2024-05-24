How to Get Intimacy in Wuthering Waves & What It Does

While Genshin Impact has Friendship, Wuthering Waves features an Intimacy mechanic. In this handy guide, we’ll explain how to get more Intimacy Points and all the rewards you can obtain. Here’s how to get Intimacy in Wuthering Waves and what it does.

Recommended Videos

What Is Intimacy in Wuthering Waves?

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Intimacy is basically your level of friendship with a certain Wuthering Waves character. You can only increase it by gathering Intimacy Points. Here are all the activities that grant this resource:

Forgery Challenge

Simulation Challenge

Boss Challenge

Tacet Field Cleanup

Weekly Challenge

All of the challenges require you to fight powerful monsters. Once you have defeated your enemies, you must spend your Waveplates to obtain the rewards. Only the Resonators in your party will gain the Intimacy Points. So, if you want to increase a particular character’s Intimacy level, you must bring them while doing your daily grind.

All Intimacy Rewards

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Let’smake one thing clear; don’t expect to be able to romance Wuthering Waves characters by increasing your Intimacy level. Like other Gacha games, the story is very linear, and you won’t be able to affect events in a major way.

However, that doesn’t mean that you don’t get anything by increasing your Intimacy level. Here is the list of rewards you will receive for bonding with a character:

Access background stories

Unlock new voice lines

Obtain new Cherised Items

Get a special Sigil

The background stories, voice lines, and Cherished Items are in the Character Information section on the Resonator screen. They contain extra information that can increase your understanding of that character. After maximizing your Intimacy level, you can also get a unique Sigil of that unit. The Sigil is simply the background behind your Terminal profile icon.

Now that you understand how Intimacy works in Wuthering Waves, you can try to learn more about the combat. After all, you can only gain points by winning battles, and the most essential mechanic you must grasp is parrying.

For more guides on the game, check out when the Wuthering Waves daily reset time is. We’ve also got a look at all crafting recipes and all materials.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more