A hulking tower in Wuthering Waves.
Image Source: Kubo Games
Category:
Guides

Wuthering Waves Full Materials List

Collect them all!
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|
Published: May 23, 2024 11:49 am

Looking for a full Wuthering Waves materials list? As you dive into the latest open-world gacha game to hit mobile and PC, you’ll quickly discover that there’s a near-endless supply of resources on offer. Crafting plays quite a significant role in the gameplay loop, as you can cook food, make new items, or Synthesize materials. Read on for our list!

Recommended Videos

All Materials in Wuthering Waves

The player character scavenging for materials in Wuthering Waves.
Image Source: Kubo Games via Twinfinite

Note that our Wuthering Waves materials list is still a work-in-progress. As the game has only just released, we’re still scouring the open world to collect as many new resources as possible. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often to see which materials we’ve added!

Wuthering Waves Materials List

Material NameHow to UseHow to Get
Sonance CasketHand over to Relic Merchants to exchange for resources.Complete quests.
GemberryHerb used in cooking.Found in wild green areas.
Red Feather ButterflyHerb used in crafting recipes. Red in color.Found flying in the wild.
Gloom SloughHerb used in cooking.Found in wild green areas.
Phoenix ButterfyHerb used in crafting recipes. Orange in color.Found flying in the wild.
DewvetchMaterial used in the Synthesis mechanic.Harvestable from plants in the wild, near bodies of water.
NoctemintHerb used in crafting and Synthesis.You pick them from bushes, looking like shining red berries.
ChromeshellMaterial used for cooking.Found floating in the coast of water areas.
IndigoiteMaterial used for crafting.Found as shining purple ore blocks around the coast.
FloramberMaterial used for crafting.Found as shining blue and black ore blocks around the coast.
LemongrassMaterial used in cooking and Synthesis.White and orange flower found in wild areas.
CaltropMaterial used for cooking.White flowers on the edge of waterfalls.
AngelicaMaterial used in cooking and Synthesis.Purple flower found in wild areas.
Gold-ringed DragonflyMaterial used in crafting.Found flying in the air around wild areas and flowers.
Blue Feather ButterflyHerb used in crafting recipes.Found flying around bushes of blue flowers.
Lotus SeedsMaterial used for cooking.Dark blue flowers found next to waterfalls.
TetraMaterial used for cooking.Glowing blue fish found in water.
CliffrecluseMaterial used for cooking.Pink flower found while climbing on cliff edges.
ChrysopaMaterial used for crafting.Small gray bugs flying around wood bark.

That’s all so far for our Wuthering Waves materials list! For more on the game check out the daily quests and daily reset time. We’ve also got tips on how to get Lustrous Tide and how to fix the ‘launcher too big’ error.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Who Is Developing CoD Black Ops 6?
Who is developing CoD Black Ops 6 - A soldier looking sad with a rifle in Black Ops
Category: Guides
Guides
Who Is Developing CoD Black Ops 6?
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 23, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves Vibration Meter Explained
Rover pointing at the camera in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Wuthering Waves Vibration Meter Explained
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 23, 2024
Read Article Best Echoes to Equip in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves Best Echoes To Equip
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Echoes to Equip in Wuthering Waves
Hritwik Raj Hritwik Raj May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who Is Developing CoD Black Ops 6?
Who is developing CoD Black Ops 6 - A soldier looking sad with a rifle in Black Ops
Category: Guides
Guides
Who Is Developing CoD Black Ops 6?
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 23, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves Vibration Meter Explained
Rover pointing at the camera in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Wuthering Waves Vibration Meter Explained
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 23, 2024
Read Article Best Echoes to Equip in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves Best Echoes To Equip
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Echoes to Equip in Wuthering Waves
Hritwik Raj Hritwik Raj May 23, 2024
Author
Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.