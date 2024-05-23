Wuthering Waves Full Materials List

Looking for a full Wuthering Waves materials list? As you dive into the latest open-world gacha game to hit mobile and PC, you’ll quickly discover that there’s a near-endless supply of resources on offer. Crafting plays quite a significant role in the gameplay loop, as you can cook food, make new items, or Synthesize materials. Read on for our list!

All Materials in Wuthering Waves

Image Source: Kubo Games via Twinfinite

Note that our Wuthering Waves materials list is still a work-in-progress. As the game has only just released, we’re still scouring the open world to collect as many new resources as possible. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often to see which materials we’ve added!

Wuthering Waves Materials List

Material Name How to Use How to Get Sonance Casket Hand over to Relic Merchants to exchange for resources. Complete quests. Gemberry Herb used in cooking. Found in wild green areas. Red Feather Butterfly Herb used in crafting recipes. Red in color. Found flying in the wild. Gloom Slough Herb used in cooking. Found in wild green areas. Phoenix Butterfy Herb used in crafting recipes. Orange in color. Found flying in the wild. Dewvetch Material used in the Synthesis mechanic. Harvestable from plants in the wild, near bodies of water. Noctemint Herb used in crafting and Synthesis. You pick them from bushes, looking like shining red berries. Chromeshell Material used for cooking. Found floating in the coast of water areas. Indigoite Material used for crafting. Found as shining purple ore blocks around the coast. Floramber Material used for crafting. Found as shining blue and black ore blocks around the coast. Lemongrass Material used in cooking and Synthesis. White and orange flower found in wild areas. Caltrop Material used for cooking. White flowers on the edge of waterfalls. Angelica Material used in cooking and Synthesis. Purple flower found in wild areas. Gold-ringed Dragonfly Material used in crafting. Found flying in the air around wild areas and flowers. Blue Feather Butterfly Herb used in crafting recipes. Found flying around bushes of blue flowers. Lotus Seeds Material used for cooking. Dark blue flowers found next to waterfalls. Tetra Material used for cooking. Glowing blue fish found in water. Cliffrecluse Material used for cooking. Pink flower found while climbing on cliff edges. Chrysopa Material used for crafting. Small gray bugs flying around wood bark.

That's all so far for our Wuthering Waves materials list!

