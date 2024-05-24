All Crafting Recipes in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves offers an expansive open world filled with a variety of materials you collect as you explore. You can use these materials to perform Synthesis at the Synthesizer to craft useful Potions, Purify Items, Construct XP items, and other materials. But to do that, you must know about all the crafting recipes in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Synthesizer

The Synthesizer is a crafting station in Wuthering Waves that gives you access to the following features:

Potion Crafting

Constructing

Purification

Wuthering Waves Synthesizer Crafting Recipes

At the time of writing, there are 32 Potions that you can craft via the Potion Crafting section, nine items that you can Construct and 27 items that you can Purify.

All Potions Crafting Recipes

Here are all the potions recipes in Wuthering Waves:

Potion Recipe Basic Nutrient Block Dewvetch x2 Basic Energy Bag Lemongrass x2 Basic Revival Enhaler Noctemint x2 Medium Revival Enhaler Base Fluid x1

Noctemint x2 Medium Nutrient Block Base Fluid x1

Dewvetch x2 Fusion Resistance Spray Base Fluid x1

Waterlamp x2 Aero Resistance Spray Base Fluid x1

Bunnywort x2 Electro Resistance Spray Base Fluid x1

Belle Poppy x2 Glacio Resistance Spray Base Fluid x1

Wintry Bell x2 Spectro Resistance Spray Base Fluid x1

Angelica x2 Havoc Resistance Spray Base Fluid x1

Cliffrecluse x2 Fusion Petrol Base Fluid x1

Lanternberry x2 Aero Petrol Base Fluid x1

Erodorchid x2 Electro Petrol Base Fluid x1

Belle Poppy x2 Glacio Petrol Base Fluid x1

Wintry Bell x2 Havoc Petrol Base Fluid x1

Cliffrecluse x2 Medium Energy Bag Base Fluid x1

Lemongrass x2 Advanced Revival Enhaler Fluid Stabilizer x1

Honey Suckle x3 Advanced Energy Bag Fluid Stabilizer x1

Lotus Seed x3 Trainer Solvent Trainer Solvent Recipe Supersonic Solvent Supersonic Solvent Recipe String Solvent String Solvent Recipe Drummer Solvent Drummer Solvent Recipe Premium Revival Enhaler Premium Revival Enhaler Recipe Premium Energy Bag Fluid Stabilizer x1

Honey Suckle x3 Morale Tablets Morale Tablets Recipe Harmony Tablets Harmony Tablets Recipe Passion Tablets Passion Tablets Recipe Vigor Tablets Vigor Tablets Recipe Premium Nutrient Block Premium Nutrient Block Recipe Advanced Nutrient Block Fluid Catalyst x1

Bittberry x3 Spectro Petrol Base Fluid x1

Angelica x2

All Construct Recipes

Here are all the items required for Constructing useful resources in Wuthering Waves:

Items Recipe for Constructing Base Fluid Pearl Leaf x2 Basic Energy Core Floramber x2 Fluid Catalyst Lemongrass x2

Dewvetch x1 Fluid Stabilizer Angelica x2

Dewvetch x1 Medium Energy Core Floramber x5 Strong Fluid Catalyst Gemberry x2

Umbragricus x2

Base Fluid x1 Strong Fluid Stabilizer Gemberry x2

Viola x2

Base Fluid x1 Sonar Circuit Echo Component Synthesis Recipe Waypoint Module Waypoint Component Synthesis Recipe

All Purification Recipes

Here are all the purification recipes in Wuthering Waves:

Item Purification Materials Mask of Erosion Mask of Constraint x3 Basic Ring Crude Ring x3 MF Howler Core LF Howler Core x3 MF Whisperin Core LF Whisperin Core x3 Cadence Bud Cadence Seed x3 Waveworn Residue 226 Waveworn Residue 210 x3 Adagio Helix Lento Helix x3 Extracted Phlogiston Impure Phlogiston x3 Reactive Metalic Drip Inert Metallic Drip x3 Cadence Leaf Cadence Bud x3 Waveworn Residue 235 Waveworn Residue 226 x3 Adante Helix Adagio Helix x3 Refined Phlogiston Extracted Phlogiston x3 Polarized Metallic Drip Reactive Metallic Drip x3 Mask of Distortion Mask of Erosion x3 Improved Ring Basic Ring x3 HF Howler Core MF Howler Core x3 HF Whisperin Core MF Whisperin Core x3 Cadence Blossom Cadence Leaf x3 Waveworn Residue 239 Waveworn Residue 235 x3 Presto Helix Andante Helix 3 Flawless Phlogiston Refined Phlogiston x3 Heterized Metallic Drip Polarized Metallic Drip x3 Mask of Insanity Mask of Distortion x3 Tailored Ring Improved Ring x3 FF Howler Core HF Howler Core x3 FF Whisperin Core HF Whisperin Core x3

