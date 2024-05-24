Wuthering Waves Crafting recipes
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
All Crafting Recipes in Wuthering Waves

The complete recipe book!
Published: May 24, 2024 05:47 am

Wuthering Waves offers an expansive open world filled with a variety of materials you collect as you explore. You can use these materials to perform Synthesis at the Synthesizer to craft useful Potions, Purify Items, Construct XP items, and other materials. But to do that, you must know about all the crafting recipes in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves Synthesizer 

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The Synthesizer is a crafting station in Wuthering Waves that gives you access to the following features: 

  • Potion Crafting
  • Constructing 
  • Purification

Wuthering Waves Synthesizer Crafting Recipes

At the time of writing, there are 32 Potions that you can craft via the Potion Crafting section, nine items that you can Construct and 27 items that you can Purify. 

All Potions Crafting Recipes

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Here are all the potions recipes in Wuthering Waves:

PotionRecipe
Basic Nutrient BlockDewvetch x2
Basic Energy BagLemongrass x2
Basic Revival EnhalerNoctemint x2
Medium Revival EnhalerBase Fluid x1
Noctemint x2
Medium Nutrient BlockBase Fluid x1
Dewvetch x2
Fusion Resistance SprayBase Fluid x1
Waterlamp x2
Aero Resistance Spray Base Fluid x1
Bunnywort x2
Electro Resistance SprayBase Fluid x1
Belle Poppy x2
Glacio Resistance SprayBase Fluid x1
Wintry Bell x2
Spectro Resistance SprayBase Fluid x1
Angelica x2
Havoc Resistance SprayBase Fluid x1
Cliffrecluse x2
Fusion PetrolBase Fluid x1
Lanternberry x2
Aero PetrolBase Fluid x1
Erodorchid x2
Electro PetrolBase Fluid x1
Belle Poppy x2
Glacio PetrolBase Fluid x1
Wintry Bell x2
Havoc PetrolBase Fluid x1
Cliffrecluse x2
Medium Energy BagBase Fluid x1
Lemongrass x2
Advanced Revival EnhalerFluid Stabilizer x1
Honey Suckle x3
Advanced Energy BagFluid Stabilizer x1
Lotus Seed x3
Trainer SolventTrainer Solvent Recipe
Supersonic SolventSupersonic Solvent Recipe
String SolventString Solvent Recipe
Drummer SolventDrummer Solvent Recipe
Premium Revival EnhalerPremium Revival Enhaler Recipe
Premium Energy BagFluid Stabilizer x1
Honey Suckle x3
Morale TabletsMorale Tablets Recipe
Harmony TabletsHarmony Tablets Recipe
Passion TabletsPassion Tablets Recipe
Vigor TabletsVigor Tablets Recipe
Premium Nutrient BlockPremium Nutrient Block Recipe
Advanced Nutrient BlockFluid Catalyst x1
Bittberry x3
Spectro PetrolBase Fluid x1
Angelica x2

All Construct Recipes

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Here are all the items required for Constructing useful resources in Wuthering Waves:

ItemsRecipe for Constructing
Base FluidPearl Leaf x2
Basic Energy CoreFloramber x2
Fluid CatalystLemongrass x2
Dewvetch x1
Fluid StabilizerAngelica x2
Dewvetch x1
Medium Energy CoreFloramber x5
Strong Fluid CatalystGemberry x2
Umbragricus x2
Base Fluid x1
Strong Fluid StabilizerGemberry x2
Viola x2
Base Fluid x1
Sonar CircuitEcho Component Synthesis Recipe
Waypoint ModuleWaypoint Component Synthesis Recipe

All Purification Recipes

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Here are all the purification recipes in Wuthering Waves:

ItemPurification Materials
Mask of ErosionMask of Constraint x3
Basic RingCrude Ring x3
MF Howler CoreLF Howler Core x3
MF Whisperin CoreLF Whisperin Core x3
Cadence BudCadence Seed x3
Waveworn Residue 226Waveworn Residue 210 x3
Adagio Helix Lento Helix x3
Extracted PhlogistonImpure Phlogiston x3
Reactive Metalic DripInert Metallic Drip x3
Cadence LeafCadence Bud x3
Waveworn Residue 235Waveworn Residue 226 x3
Adante HelixAdagio Helix x3
Refined PhlogistonExtracted Phlogiston x3
Polarized Metallic DripReactive Metallic Drip x3
Mask of DistortionMask of Erosion x3
Improved RingBasic Ring x3
HF Howler CoreMF Howler Core x3
HF Whisperin CoreMF Whisperin Core x3
Cadence BlossomCadence Leaf x3
Waveworn Residue 239Waveworn Residue 235 x3
Presto HelixAndante Helix 3
Flawless PhlogistonRefined Phlogiston x3
Heterized Metallic DripPolarized Metallic Drip x3
Mask of InsanityMask of Distortion x3
Tailored RingImproved Ring x3
FF Howler CoreHF Howler Core x3
FF Whisperin CoreHF Whisperin Core x3

That concludes our guide on all crafting recipes in Wuthering Waves. While you are here, check out Treasure Store’s Hostess location and secret quest, increasing your cost capacityhow to farm Lustrous Tides,  daily reset time, and today’s daily quests.

Read Article Best Wuthering Waves Team Comps
Wuthering Waves Best Team Comps
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Wuthering Waves Team Comps
Hritwik Raj Hritwik Raj May 24, 2024
Read Article How to Change Time in Wuthering Waves
Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Change Time in Wuthering Waves
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica May 24, 2024
Read Article All Bosses in Wuthering Waves, Locations, & Rewards
Wuthering Waves Bosses (1)
Category: Guides
Guides
All Bosses in Wuthering Waves, Locations, & Rewards
Hritwik Raj Hritwik Raj May 24, 2024
