Wuthering Waves Treasure Store Hostess Location, Lucky Draws & Chest with Ultimate Prize

While exploring the southeast part of the Tiderise Cliff in Wuthering Waves, players come across a unique NPC, the Treasure Store Hostess, with whom, when players interact, they learn she is hosting an event where players can do lucky draws to open a Treasure Chest to win the unknown ultimate prize. If this sounds intriguing, keep reading our guide, which shares where you can find Treasure Store’s Hostess, how to perform lucky draws, and find the chest holding the ultimate prize.

Wuthering Waves Treasure Store’s Hostess Location

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The Treasure Store’s Hostess NPC is located southeast of Tiderise Cliff at the coordinates -20, 698,1. Head there, and you will find her on a small isle surrounded by treasure chests of different sizes.

How to do Lucky Draws at the Treasure Store

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

In Wuthering Waves, you can perform Lucky Draws at the Treasure Store by handing five Fish to the Treasure Store’s Hostess NPC. Once you do that, she will let you open Treasure Chests around you.

This is where the activity or quest, whatever you like to call it, becomes a lot more difficult. The Treasure Store’s Hostess is a con that tries to fool people. Almost every chest holds no prize, and only one offers the ultimate reward.

Which Chest Holds the Ultimate Prize at the Treasure Store

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

For me, the chest holding the ultimate reward was located right next to the wooden streetlamp. You can directly open it by offering five Fish to the Treasure Store’s Hostess or open the wrong chests twice to start a short quest that tasks you to “Inquire people around.”

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Head to the pier and talk to the Male or Female Civilian. After you exhaust their dialogues, you will learn they are unwilling to talk about the Treasure Chest with the ultimate prize.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Now, head behind the wooden boxes next to the two NPCs and press the interact key to perform “Eavesdrop,” where you will learn that the Treasure Store’s Hostess uses her hands that smell like Fish to fill the Treasure Chest with the ultimate prize and that a cat can help in identifying it.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

You will find a cat named Lihwa on the same pier. Interact with her and offer her a piece of “Raw Meat” you can obtain from defeating animals or purchasing from the Grocery Store in Jinzhou. Once you do that, follow the cat, and she will lead you to the Treasure Chest with the ultimate prize.

Wuthering Waves Treasure Store Chest with Ultimate Prize Rewards

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Here are the rewards that you get from opening the Treasure Chest with the ultimate prize at the Treasure Store in Wuthering Waves:

Advanced Sealed Tube

Astrite

Shell Credits x6,000

Wood Textured Shard x3

Basic Energy Core

Medium Sealed Tube

Basic Sealed Tube

That concludes our guide on Wuthering Waves Treasure Store Hostess location, lucky draws and Treasure Chest with the ultimate prize. For more on the game, check out our guide to increasing your cost capacity, how to farm Lustrous Tides, daily reset time, and today’s daily quests.

