How to Get Fish in Wuthering Waves

Fish is a resource in Wuthering Waves that players can use as a cooking ingredient to make food items that give different buffs or use at the Treasure Store Hostess to participate in the Lucky Draw event and get some lucrative rewards, granted you are lucky, and the RNG is on your side. I am here with a guide sharing some of the best locations to find and collect Fish in Wuthering Waves while talking about the NPC vendor that sells Fish.

As important as Fish are in the game, there are no clear descriptions or details on where you can find or purchase them.

Where to Find Fish in Wuthering Waves

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

In Wuthering Waves, you can find Fish in water bodies around the overworld. Most of the time, you can find them swimming in shallow water, with a few exceptional cases of seeing them in deep water.

That said, once you find them, you can go near and press the ‘F’ key on your PC or tap on the on-screen button on your mobile to collect the Fish. You can find the collected Fish in the Resources section of your Backpack, which you can access via the Terminal menu.

That being said, here are some of the best locations where I found a ton of Fish in Wuthering Waves:

Tolling Stream

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The river flowing from Tolling Stream is a great location to farm Fish in Wuthering Waves. You can get around 12+ Fish in less time and even more, if you follow the river.

Docks South of Tiderise Cliff

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The docks south of Tiderise Cliff are by far my favourite location to farm Fish in Wuthering Waves. The entire area is full of Fish close to one another, making the farming process a lot easier and more efficient.

The River South of Redguard Base

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The river south of the Redguard Base is another great spot to find and collect Fish. Teleport to the Resonance Nexus, head to the river and follow a single direction. Along the way, you will find plenty of Fish ready to collect.

Where to Buy Fish Fish in Wuthering Waves

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Similar to games like Genshin Impact, where we have a General Store in each region where players can buy cooking ingredients, in Wuthering Waves, we too have Grocery Stores where you can purchase Fish in exchange for 1500 Shell Credits.

Here’s a map screenshot sharing the location of Mahe’s Grocery Store located in Jinzhou:

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Head there, interact with Mahe, and select the dialogue option that says, “I want some ingredients” to open the shop menu, where you can choose and purchase ten Fish and more after the server reset.

That concludes our guide on how to get Fish in Wuthering Waves. While you are here, check out our Wuthering Waves reroll guide and whether the game has PvP.

