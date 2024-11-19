Forgot password
Dragon Ball RAge Trello link - characters in the game huddled together
Dragon Ball Rage Trello Link (November 2024

Here is how to access the Trello!
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
Published: Nov 19, 2024 11:15 am

Are you a fan of the classic anime Dragon Ball? Then chances are you’ll want to play all the Roblox games inspired by it! If you need more information on them, here is the Dragon Ball Rage Trello link. Keep reading to find out how to access it and all you need to know about it.

Click here to access the Dragon Ball Rage Trello board. The board was last checked to be online and working on November 19, 2024.

Luckily, you don’t need to own a Trello account to access this board, as it is currently open to the public. Still, by using your Trello account, you can add it to your dashboard for quick reference whenever you need it. Naturally, bookmarking it like you would any other website, also works fine.

Columns in the dragon ball rage trello board
Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What Is On The Dragon Ball Rage Trello Board?

The Trello explains everything you need to know about the game, starting from many of its features. From Bosses to maps, quests, and titles, the board dedicates single cards to every feature in the game you might be unfamiliar with. It’s great for brushing up in case you are confused.

More importantly, the board goes through each normal transformation, such as Super Saiyan, explaining in detail how to evolve it and all the multipliers you will get. The board also details all the moves in the game, starting from the Energy ones such as Galick Gun and Blast Zone Attack, to the ordinary combat moves such as Bone Crush.

Finally, the board also goes through each of the bosses in the game, where to find them, tips on how to deal with them, and describes each key location in Dragon Ball Rage.

That’s all we have for you on Dragon Ball Rage Trello link. For more information on other exciting Roblox games, check out our articles on Egolock Trello link and Dragon Soul Trello link.

