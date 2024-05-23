Wuthering Waves has plenty of features to use, among which is the Echo System. This feature lets you temporarily take the form of one of the many enemies you’ll encounter in your adventure and use their skills, whether they’re defensive or offensive. Each echo has a different cost, however, which limits your options, and forces you to think strategically about which echo to use on which character. Here’s how to increase cost capacity in Wuthering Waves.

How to Increase Wuthering Waves Cost Capacity

Your maximum capacity varies between eight and twelve, depending on your data bank level. Echoes, meanwhile, vary between a cost of one and four.

Luckily, the way to increase your data bank level is simple – all you need to do is absorb echoes. Absorbing echoes won’t just increase your capacity – it will also increase the drop rate of echoes, as well as the maximum rarity of any data drops. As such, absorbing more echoes will have the knock-on effect of giving you more echoes to absorb.

Increasing your data bank level will also increase your maximum stamina. This will decrease the stamina cost of a variety of actions such as dashing, swimming, climbing, and wall-dashing, making it easier to fully explore the world and gather more echoes.

Of course, there’s still the issue of equipping echoes. Each hero has a maximum of five echo slots, and each echo in your inventory can only be equipped by one character. This prevents you from equipping the same boss-level echo on every hero and using them with impunity.

You can equip your echoes any way you want, but if you want to fill every slot, we recommend the following, depending on your current cost capacity.

8 – 4, 1, 1, 1, 1

– 4, 1, 1, 1, 1 9 – 4, 2, 1, 1, 1

4, 2, 1, 1, 1 10 – 4, 2, 2, 1, 1 or 4, 3, 1, 1, 1

4, 2, 2, 1, 1 or 4, 3, 1, 1, 1 11 – 4, 3, 2, 1, 1 or 4, 2, 2, 2, 1

4, 3, 2, 1, 1 or 4, 2, 2, 2, 1 12 – 4, 3, 3, 1, 1 or 4, 2, 2, 2, 2

It’s always worth having a high-cost echo equipped, as these tend to offer the greatest bonuses. You should always have the echo whose ability you want to use in the first slot. This is the only one you’ll be able to use in battle – the other echoes will instead offer a variety of stat bonuses. As such, while these are the optimal ways to max out your echo slots, it’s always worth filling them all out regardless.

