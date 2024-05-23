Wuthering Waves features some of the best combat gameplay seen to date in the gacha game genre, and there are plenty of new abilities for players to pick up and learn. As expected with melee combat, knowing how to parry attacks from your enemies is as vitally important as landing a blow. If you’re wondering how it works, here’s our handy guide for how to parry in Wuthering Waves.

How to Use Parry in Wuthering Waves

Combat in Wuthering Waves involves a variety of hand-to-hand techniques, including the classic Parry to help your Rover evade damaging attacks. Just like in other games, timing successful parries in Wuthering Waves is all about looking for a specific visual cue.

In this case, when in battle you’ll want to watch out for a bright yellow ring of light around the enemy as it’s about to attack. As soon as that flashes, trigger your Rover’s basic attack to parry (PC: Left-click | Controller: ‘X’ button) instead. Parry opportunities are best after dodging at least one or two attacks in sequence.

Alternatively, you can use your Rover Skill to parry as well. Look for the flashing ring of light over an enemy and this time press your Rover Skill at the right moment (PC: ‘E’ key | Controller: ‘Y’ button) to parry and cancel out the attack.

Parrying attacks is especially important for grinding down an enemy or boss’s Vibration meter much quicker, so practice it as much as you can during every encounter. Incorporating this along with your equipped Echoes and other useful items (such as Energy Cores) and tactics will make your progress through the story all the more efficient.

That concludes our guide for how to parry in Wuthering Waves. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’ve enjoyed the combat in the game so far.

