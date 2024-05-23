Wuthering Waves Best Echoes To Equip
Best Echoes to Equip in Wuthering Waves

Too many options to choose from!
Echoes are the lingering reverberations of the Tacet Discords, aka TDs, in Wuthering Waves that the Resonators can absorb and use to gain attribute buffs and even access to their ability, which they can use in battle by equipping the Echo in the first slot. With over 52 Echoes at launch, each in four rarities, finding the best Echoes to equip in Wuthering Waves is challenging. So, if you are struggling to choose the right Echo for your character, keep reading our guide.  

Wuthering Waves Echo Sets & Sonata Effects

Before we talk about the best Echoes to equip in Wuthering Waves, you must understand the nine Echo Sets we currently have in the game and their Sonata Effects, aka set bonus. 

Echo SetSonata EffectBest Suited For?
Freezing Frost2 Set: Glacio DMG increases by 10%.
5 Set: Upon using Basic Attack or Heavy Attack, Glacio DMG increases by 10%, stacking up to three times and lasting 15 seconds.		Glacio DPS units
Molten Rift2 Set: Fusion DMG% increases by 10%.
5 Set: Upon using Resonance Skill, Fusion DMG increases by 30% for 15 seconds.		Fusion DPS units
Sierra Gale2 Set: Aero DMG increases by 10%.
5 Set: Upon using Intro Skill, Aero DMG increases by 30% for 15 seconds.		Aero DPS units
Void Thunder2 Set: Electro DMG increases by 10%.
5 Set: Upon using Heavy Attack or Resonance Skill, Electro DMG increases by 15%, stacking up to 2 times, each stack lasting for 15 seconds.		Electro DPS units
Celestial Light2 Set: Spectro DMG increases by 10%.
5 Set: Upon using Intro Skill, Spectro DMG increases by 30% for 15 seconds.		Spectro DPS units
Sun-sinking Eclipse2 Set: Havoc DMG increases by 10%.
5 Set: Upon using Basic Attack or Heavy Attack, Havoc DMG increases by 7.5%, stacking up to four times for 15 seconds.		Havoc DPS units
Moonlit Clouds2 Set: Healing increases by 10%.
5 Set: Upon healing allies, increase ATK of the entire team by 15%, lasting 30 seconds.		Healers and Supports
Rejuvenating Glow2 Set: Energy Regen increases by 10%.
5 Set: Upon using Outro Skill, ATK of the next Resonator increases by 22.5% for 15 seconds.		Sub DPS and Support
Lingering Tunes2 Set: ATK increases by 10%.
5 Set: While on the field, ATK increases by 5% every 1.5 seconds, stacking up to 4 times. Outro Skill DMG increases by 60%.		DPS units (Universal)

Best Echoes to Equip in Slot 1

Here are the best Echo to equip in the first slot of your characters in Wuthering Waves:

EchoEchoCostCostBest For?
Lampylumen MyriadOverlord4Freezing FrostGlacio units like Sanhua and Lingyang
Inferno RiderOverlord4Molten RiftFusion units like Chixia, Mortefi and Encore
Tempest MephisOverlord4Void ThunderElectro units like Calcharo, Yinlin and Yuanwu
Thundering MephisOverlord4Void ThunderElectro units like Calcharo, Yinlin and Yuanwu
Feilian BeringalOverlord4Sierra GaleAero units like Jianxin, Jiyan, Yangyang and Aalto
Mourning AixOverlord4Celestial LightSpectro units like Rover (Spectro)
CrownlessOverlord4Sun-sinking EclipseHavoc units like Danjin and Taoqi
Bell-Borne GeocheloneCalamity4Rejuvenating Glow and Moonlit CloudsSupport units like Verina, Taoqi, Baizhi and others
Impermanenance HeronOverlord4Moonlit CloudsHavoc DPS units & Buffer support
Mech AbominationOverlord4Lingering TunesElectro units like Calcharo, Yinlin and Yuanwu

For players who don’t know, equipping the Echoes in the first Echo Slot allows the Resonators to use the Echo’s abilities. Every Echo in the above table has the best Echo ability, which greatly enhances the character kit of the recommended characters.

Best Echoes to Equip in Other Slots

While you start with Echo Cost eight in Wuthering Waves, as you upgrade the Cost Limit, it increases to 12. Since the best Echoes have an Echo Cost of four, after you equip the above-recommended Echo, you will still have eight Echo Cost pending to spend in the remaining four Echo Slots.

We recommend using these slots to equip two Elite Class Echoes and two Common Class Echoes with the right Primary Stat and Sub Stats, mostly focusing on Elemental DMG increase, ATK%, ER%, CRIT Rate%, CRIT DMG%, Basic Attack DMG Bonus%, Heavy Attack DMG Bonus%, Resonance Skill DMG Bonus% and Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus.

That concludes our guide on the best Echoes to equip in Wuthering Waves. While you are here, check out WuWa all daily quests and the daily reset time and if you are like me, facing some technical errors, here’s how to fix the fatal error and lag and stuttering.

