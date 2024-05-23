How to Get & Use Energy Cores in Wuthering Waves

The first few hours of Wuthering Waves can be intense, with so many new mechanics and items to get familiar with. On your journey to leveling up, Energy Cores in Wuthering Waves are some of the most useful tools available. Here’s how to get them and harness their power!

How to Get Wuthering Waves Energy Cores

So far, the most reliable way to get Energy Cores in Wuthering Waves is by completing main quests.

The first two main missions, which end with you leaving the City Hall in Jinzhou, net you a total of nine Medium Energy Cores and three Basic Energy Cores. Presuming this reward cadence continues as you get through main quests, you’ll never need to grind to find more Energy Cores.

Aside from that, the game lists two other ways of getting more. The first is Simulation Training, located in Jinzhou’s city center. This is a gauntlet mode where you battle through simulated dungeons, defeating waves of enemies. The more levels you clear, the more extra Energy Cores you’ll get.

The only other way to get more Energy Cores is to explore the Huanglong region. The more you scavenge hidden areas, open chests, and loot fallen enemies, the better your chances of increasing your stockpile.

How to Use Wuthering Waves Energy Cores

Energy Cores in Wuthering Waves are used to increase your Weapon EXP level, thus making them more powerful. Medium Energy Cores provide 3,000 Weapon EXP and Basic ones provide 1,000 Weapon EXP. Here’s how to use them:

Press the top-right Resonator icon to bring up the Resonators menu.

Select the swords icon on the left to open the Weapons menu, and press Switch to pick your weapon of choice.

Tap the Upgrade button and select your Energy Cores to upgrade. Note that you can only use up to three of each Energy Core type per upgrade.

Hit the Upgrade button once more to enhance your weapon!

That’s everything you need to know about getting and using Energy Cores in Wuthering Waves! For more on the game, read up on all daily quests and the daily reset time. If you’re running into errors, here’s how to fix the fatal error, lag and stuttering, and the best server to choose.

