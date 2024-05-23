Wuthering Waves Vibration Meter Explained

Wuthering Waves is an action game with fast-paced combat, which means taking advantage of every opportunity there is. To get the most out of the game’s combat, you’ll need to learn about the Wuthering Waves Vibration Meter mechanic.

What Does The Vibration Meter Do in Wuthering Waves?

The Vibration Meter is a white bar that will appear under the health bars of certain enemies, most notably bosses. Depleting this bar will stagger the enemy, leaving them unable to attack for a period of time. You can utilize this vulnerability to either press the attack button or heal up. As such, learning the best methods to deplete the vibration bar is crucial, especially as you approach the end game.

Heavy attacks and skills can shave chunks off the Vibration meter, but perhaps the best way is to counterattack, as this will naturally interrupt the enemy’s flow and force them off balance.

To counterattack, you should pay attention to the enemy. Certain attacks will cause a golden ring to appear around them – this is called the Weakness Halo. Attacking while this halo is present will constitute a counterattack, and throw the enemy off balance for long enough to give you the upper hand.

Counterattacking is a particularly handy skill to master, as stronger enemies can quickly chew through your health bar. Counterattacking lets you avoid a potentially life-threatening attack and puts yourself in a much better position.

However, it’s worth noting that it isn’t a “one shoe fits all” situation. Different enemies, and potentially different attacks, will require different timings. You’ll need to attack when the Weakness Halo is at its brightest to successfully parry the attack, so it might be worth dodging attacks until you’re confident you have the timing right.

